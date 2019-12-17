OFFERS
Crunching the numbers: Cottonwood (sort of) breaks even on Thunder Valley Rally

The Friday-night concert headliner was 38 Special, with Great White headlining on Saturday night. City Manager Ron Corbin said having two national acts, with a weekend wristband concert/vendor area pass available for $20, helped keep crowd levels high both days of the event. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 12:13 p.m.

Thunder Valley Rally by the numbers

• Budget Allocation: $152,000

• Expenditures $160,000

• Total revenues $202,786

• TVR direct expenses materials and supplies, $169,478

• Profit before factoring in personnel costs: $33,308

COTTONWOOD — Looking at whether the City of Cottonwood lost more than it made on the 2019 Thunder Valley Motorcycle Rally, the answer is not a definitive yes or no.

It depends how heavily one weighs different criteria used to measure costs.

Regardless, the city is within a few tens of thousands of dollars of what it spent on the event. Like the previous two years, the city did not take a huge loss on the September weekend rally as it did in four years ago. In 2015, the city spent $108,000 more on the rally in 2015 than it took in.

During last week’s Cottonwood City Council work session, Recreation Department Supervisor Hezekiah Allen presented many important numbers from the rally, including an overall number of about $15,000 more in costs and expenditures than revenue. However, the 2018 number includes $48,000 in city wages and benefits, using a new year-round tracking method. It also doesn’t factor in increased sales tax revenue for Verde Valley businesses in September as an indirect benefit.

“Overall, we’re really happy with how the event went, and we have targeted some areas for improvement,” Allen told the Council. “And since 2015, this event has generated more than $100,000 for different nonprofit organizations.”

The event is not intended to be a huge net gain for the city’s Recreation Department, which took over running TVR in 2011. Its fiscal goal has been to break even, helping businesses in the area bring in revenue, while providing quality entertainment at a fun event.

The Friday-night concert headliner was 38 Special, with Great White headlining on Saturday night. City Manager Ron Corbin said having two national acts, with a weekend wristband concert/vendor area pass available for $20, helped keep crowd levels high both days of the event.

One of the Thunder Valley Rally Committee’s 2019 goals was to maintain the debt-loss gap at 80 percent recovery, and another was to bring in nationally known acts.

“We also know that the band Mogollon (which played a Saturday set just ahead of Great White) is regionally appreciated, and that helps bring a lot of Arizonans to the event,” Corbin said.

Council Member Michael Mathews pointed out that the doubling of the wristbands to $20 didn’t seem to have a negative impact at all. He didn’t hear one complaint about the price. In fact, he said, he received feedback that hearing two nationally known bands play for $20 was quite a bargain.

Financial Services Director Kirsten Lennon said the city tracked more detailed personnel expenses in 2019 than in the past. Corbin had directed staff to provide a clearer picture to Council of all the costs that go into the city hosting an event of the size of TVR.

“The amount that was for salary and benefits in 2018 was $33,448 and only included the week of TVR overtime and salary costs,” Lennon told the Verde News. “The number for 2019 included time before the event and during the event including exempt employee hours and benefits. In previous years, before 2018, we only tracked the overtime that was dedicated to TVR, and to show true program costs, we are working on tracking all time that is dedicated to the event.”

The city’s numbers do not factor in volunteer hours dedicated to Thunder Valley Rally.

The doubling of the wristband price led to a jump in revenue from $45,000 in sales of 2018 passes to $82,000 this year. Corbin said he and the committee will look at the cost of entertainers and other expenses that seemed to eat up that extra revenue.

“We don’t really know, right now, where that extra money went,” Corbin said.

There were concerns from Council about not enough police presence and involvement in directing traffic in and near Riverfront Park after both headliner concerts. Corbin said that despite a mostly security-problem-free 2019 Rally, in which there was only one incident, he and his staff will look into having more police or security available when large crowds leave after the headliner shows.

Corbin acknowledged there will likely come a time, soon, when Thunder Valley Rally is successful enough to move it somewhere besides Riverfront Park.

“I think it can still grow a little more, where we have it now,” Corbin said. “But we do need to be looking ahead and thinking about where else the rally could be held.”

