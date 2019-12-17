OFFERS
Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family

Kennedy, Casey, Heather and Isaiah are among 31 children waiting for adoption in Arizona. Learn more about them and other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety by visiting childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

Kennedy, Casey, Heather and Isaiah are among 31 children waiting for adoption in Arizona. Learn more about them and other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety by visiting childrensheartgallery.org. (DCS)

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 9 p.m.

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle have partnered with AZFamily and Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) to showcase 31 Arizona children who are looking for their forever home. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children up for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, visit childrensheartgallery.org.

We wish to thank AZFamily.com for spearheading and sharing this effort.

Photo Gallery

31 children available for adoption in Arizona

DCS adoption process is free, children of every age want a family

5 things to know about adopting from DCS

Every year, hundreds of Arizona’s children in foster care yearn to be adopted by a loving family.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) has made it easier than ever to connect a child in need with their forever family.

If you have ever considered giving a child a permanent home and family, here are five things to know about adoption from DCS:

1. Children of every age want a family.

Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. Children of all ages are waiting for a family to welcome them into their homes.

You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever family right now by visiting the Arizona’s Heart Gallery at childrensheartgallery.org.

2. Everyone is initially eligible to adopt.

Any adult resident of Arizona aged 18 years and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed or legally separated.

3. Certification is required in Arizona.

Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:

  • Completing a written application
  • Attending an adoption orientation and training
  • Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check
  • Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally

4. The process is free.

While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, you may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney.

5. You can start today.

You can begin the adoption process now by watching the orientation videos on the DCS website. The videos provide an overview of the process for both adoption and foster care.

You can also email FosterAdoption@AZDCS.gov or call 1-877-543-7633 if you have questions about the adoption process.

Visit our adoption gallery each month for updates at: verdenews.com/adopt

Information provided by Arizona Department of Child Safety.

