Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona

Abigail is a sweet-natured, helpful child. She loves to be creative – from arts and crafts to making slime. When Abigail grows up, she hopes to be a large animal vet. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Casey prides himself on being respectful to others. He dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. Casey enjoys Marvel movies, heavy metal music and veggie pizza. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Christopher lights up a room with his smile, giggles and his adorable acrobatics. He loves cuddles, bouncing on his trampoline, sensory toys, going on fun family outings to places like the trampoline park and listening to music, especially Michael Jackson. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher-g and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Cristos is an active boy who loves spending time outside playing soccer or looking for lizards. He takes advantage of every opportunity to join in a science experiment at school. He’d love to “build cool stuff” like a hover copper and a hover jet. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Daniella would describe herself as weird, funny, kind, caring and a good friend. Daniella is an animal lover! Her favorite animal is an otter. She loves being around horses, dogs and cats and if she cannot fulfill her dream of being a stunt woman, she hopes to be a veterinarian. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniella and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Debra loves reading, music, makeup, getting her hair done and drawing. At school her favorite subject is math, and she enjoys singing in the school choir. Debra also loves horses and horseback riding. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/debra and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Delilah is a charismatic and artistic young lady who loves to laugh, draw and play video games on her Nintendo DS. In her spare time, she sketches various designs on just about anything she can get her hands on. One day, she hopes to become a coder, make video games or create comic books. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/delilah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Gauge is well spoken and knows what he wants and goes for it! He recently started taking a robotics class where he is learning how to build a drone and can’t wait to race it. When he gets older, he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Heather is a smart, caring, determined girl with a great sense of humor. She likes building with Legos, reading and drawing. Her faith is really important to her, and she is hoping her forever family is a Christian family she can attend church with. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Imajanae is a young lady who knows what she wants. She stays active participating in cheerleading, dance and track. She enjoys doing hair and makeup and would love to attend Cosmetology school after high school. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/imajanae and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Isaiah is an incredibly intelligent, sharp little boy. He enjoys watching football, playing soccer, building with Legos, playing laser tag and doing STEM activities. Some of Isaiah’s happiest memories include fishing and celebrating holidays. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/isaiah-s and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jackson is a bright and energetic teen with a variety of interests including: baseball, dub step music, fiction fantasy novels, the card game Yughio, pets, the Seattle Seahawks, fishing and riding scooters at the skate-park. Jackson does well at school and dreams of becoming an inventor someday. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jackson-o and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jamie and Lilla are two sweet sisters who are also best friends. Jamie loves to give people hugs and make people laugh (she considers herself quite funny). Lilla is a multi-talented lady in school where she serves on the teen court jury, enjoys photography class and plays on the volleyball team. Her kindness is shared with everyone, especially her little sister. Get to know them at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lilla-jamie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jarod is a friendly, determined young man. Aside from being good at math and working towards being an engineer someday, Jarod is an avid gamer and really enjoys Minecraft and Call of Duty. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl with a lot to share. When she grows up, she wants to be a doctor and a veterinarian, so she can treat both people and their pets. If she could go anywhere in the world it would be Disneyland, where she would like to eat a waffle shaped like Mickey Mouse for breakfast! Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jasmine-t and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Jessie is a talkative, adventurous, daring young boy. He likes to play outside – riding his bike and climbing trees. The ideal day for Jessie would include swimming and spending time with his favorite animals: goats, chickens and dogs. He is currently reading the book "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" but relates to the book “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid" the most. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Joel is a determined, fun-loving, energetic young boy. He loves to read books, especially “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” At school, he enjoys recess because he can run and play sports. He also likes to fulfill his curiosity of the world around him by researching and learning new things. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joel-c and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Kalaya can play the piano by ear and has a beautiful singing voice. She is very proud of her vocal abilities and especially likes singing pop or Christian songs. As a current member of the student council, she wants to be either a lawyer or veterinarian when she grows up. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kalaya-0 and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Kennedy is a soft-spoken (yet bubbly), happy young lady. She has wonderful memories of going to the beach and Mexico and enjoys traveling to new places. Kennedy loves all animals and hopes her forever family has a big, cuddly dog to play with. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kennedy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Lisa’s favorite subject in school is English because it gives her the opportunity to express herself and is proud of earning good grades. She has two dreams for her future: to become an attorney and have her own law firm or to be a cosmetologist and own a cosmetology business. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lisa and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Lizeth, who goes by “Lizzie,” is best known for her infectious smile and larger than life attitude. Playing outside is one of her favorite things and she actually enjoys yard work! In school, Lizzie is very social and enjoys interacting with her teachers and classmates. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lizeth and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Logen is talkative with an infectious personality. He likes doing anything outside, especially swimming. He also likes playing soccer and would look forward to playing on a team. Logan enjoys looking at firetrucks and hopes to be a firefighter one day. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Mathew is a kindhearted, polite young boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/mathew-s and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Nelly is a bright girl with varied interests — from tent camping, to wind surfing on a lake, to reading and doing math. She is proud of receiving a trophy for earning an “A” in school. In her free time, Nelly likes to be outdoors playing soccer or walking her dog. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Nicole is outgoing, smart, athletic and a real “go-getter!” Her favorite subject in school is math and is currently learning calculus. She is interested in computer engineering, physics and student council. When Nicole has some down time, she enjoys reading, skateboarding and playing sports with friends. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nicole and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Sarah is fun-loving, humorous girl with an unconditional love for cats! Having a competitive spirit, she loves cheerleading and participating in club squads that challenge her. On a rainy day, you can find Sarah listening to music, watching Netflix, and completing large puzzles. Get to know her at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/sarah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Skylar is caring, happy, fun kid to be around. His favorite sport is basketball and he can’t wait to play in a league. When he isn’t playing basketball or being active outside, you can find Skylar drawing pictures or enjoying a good Harry Potter book. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/skylar and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

If you ask Tirahji what he wishes for you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. Plus, he dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and swimming and would love to learn to roller-skate. He is proud of his grades at school, especially in math. After school he enjoys listening to music, playing video games and watching movies. Get to know him at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.