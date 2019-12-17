OFFERS
Hundreds turn out for impeachment rallies

Steve Pace of Cornville, left, holds an “Impeach Trump” flag while standing next to Russ Snider of Sedona during Tuesday’s MoveOn.org event in Sedona. In addition to more than 150 at the sidewalk rally in Sedona, another 60-plus people gathered in Cottonwood as part of a nationwide event. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 5:43 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Hundreds of protestors, collectively, gathered at major intersections in Sedona and Cottonwood on Tuesday, mostly in favor of the impeachment of President Trump.

Along a sidewalk on the corner of Coffee Pot Drive and State Route 89A in Sedona, more than 150 people were gathered, as of about 3:30 p.m., many armed with at least one sign, flag or piece of clothing encouraging impeachment of the president. One man, dressed in a suit and a Trump mask with pro-Trump gear, stood in front of the group.

A similar group, numbering about 60 as of about 3 p.m., chanted, sang and waved pro-impeachment signs in front of the Cottonwood Walgreens at 89A and South Main Street.

The rallies were part of a nationwide coordinated one-day effort that involved MoveOn.org, in anticipation of the U.S. House vote on articles of impeachment and presumed subsequent Senate trial. Similar rallies were planned in Prescott, Flagstaff and Phoenix.

Mell Shively, a 41-year Sedona resident and a wheelchair-using U.S. Navy veteran, said this was the first time she’d been to any sort of pro-impeachment event, though political gatherings at that Coffee Pot Drive intersection are common.

“The president’s actions make him a threat to destroy democracy,” Shively said. “We can’t wait for the (2020) election. We have to get him out now.”

Shively said that as a veteran, seeing generals resign right after Trump actions is a signal to her that he isn’t fit for office.

Russ Snider, a retired educator, wore a “Proud Never Trumper” shirt, while others carried signs or wore clothing with profanity, impeachment reasons or negative characterizations of the president.

The Verde Independent attempted to speak with the lone visible Trump supporter at the Sedona rally, but could not get his attention.

Drivers of passing vehicles usually honked many times if approving, accompanied by a thumbs-up, while passing Trump supporters tended to lay on the horn and also yell to the crowd.

“Go back to California,” one woman yelled to the group.

