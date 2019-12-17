Janice Rollins rejoins Cottonwood-Oak Creek board

COTTONWOOD – Janice Rollins is honest, a straight shooter, she’s frank. “There’s never any doubt about where Janice stands on an issue.”

That’s what Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said Monday about the district’s newest governing board member.

Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter announced that he has appointed Rollins to replace JoAnne Cook, who resigned following the board’s Nov. 12 meeting. Cook had been on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board for the past seven years.

But Rollins isn’t exactly a new member, as she served on the C-OC School Board from January 2007 until December 2018.

“She keeps herself informed, she listens, and she understands the issues we are facing,” King said.

Before she first joined the C-OC School Board, Rollins worked in the district for 27 years, starting as a bus driver, then serving as transportation supervisor before she transitioned into special education. Said King, Rollins “has a broad understanding of the systems in the district and understands where we’re going.”

Family first

Rollins said Monday that “it’s really a calling” to serve on the governing board of the school district her children attended.

The only reason she did not seek reelection a year ago was that her husband Ernest had Parkinson’s, and needed her at home.

“He asked me to not run again last year, that he needed me,” Rollins said. In June, Ernest died.

“He’s in a better place now,” Rollins said.

Rollins was one of four candidates to replace Cook. The two – Rollins and Cook – served six years together on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board.

“JoAnne was a joy to work with,” Rollins said. “She is a very intelligent woman, brings hard questions to the board. I’m sorry to see her go.”

Rollins said it was only a few days from the time Cook announced her resignation that she decided she wanted to return to the district’s governing board.

“I’ve got the time now to devote to it,” Rollins said. “Being on the school board is very fulfilling. I have a love of the district that has been never ending.”

Most proud

Rollins said she is most proud of three things that happened during her first tenure at Cottonwood-Oak Creek: opening Mountain View Preparatory, keeping Oak Creek School from closing, and the realignment to four K-8 schools.

“Mr. King’s vision of the community school, the K-8, I think that’s one of the best things we could have done for the kids,” Rollins said.

Moving forward, Rollins said that the state’s school districts “need to put pressure on the legislature to better fund these schools.”

Carter has scheduled a ceremonial swearing in of Rollins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. at the regular Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board meeting, 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The appointment will be effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Rollins said Monday she plans to run for this seat in the 2020 election cycle.

