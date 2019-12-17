Letter: Be careful what you wish for with incorporation
Editor:
I have an old piece of advice for Mr, Krupa and others who are proposing the incorporation of the Village of Oak Creek.
Be careful what you wish for--it might just happen. When Camp Verde incorporated in 1986, we were promised all kinds of enhanced services. What we got was a whole ‘nuther layer of bureaucracy, more taxes, more regulations, and no more services.
As for finances, I read that you’re talking about contracting with the existing fire district and the Sheriff’s Office. That takes money. Where is that coming from?
I suspect that, given the opportunity, a lot of Camp Verde residents would vote for disincorporation. I know I would, in a heartbeat!
Rick E. Brenfleck
Camp Verde
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Camp Verde says yes to Bible curriculum at high school
- Misdemeanor call results in felony arrest
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- VOC man helping lead incorporation effort
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: