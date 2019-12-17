OFFERS
Letter: Be careful what you wish for with incorporation

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:47 a.m.

Editor:

I have an old piece of advice for Mr, Krupa and others who are proposing the incorporation of the Village of Oak Creek.

Be careful what you wish for--it might just happen. When Camp Verde incorporated in 1986, we were promised all kinds of enhanced services. What we got was a whole ‘nuther layer of bureaucracy, more taxes, more regulations, and no more services.

As for finances, I read that you’re talking about contracting with the existing fire district and the Sheriff’s Office. That takes money. Where is that coming from?

I suspect that, given the opportunity, a lot of Camp Verde residents would vote for disincorporation. I know I would, in a heartbeat!

Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde

