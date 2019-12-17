OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Here’s how Bible class worked in North Carolina

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:49 a.m.

Editor:

Over 50 years ago I took a Bible class for credit in a public high school in North Carolina.

In deference to the First Amendment, the teacher was paid by a group of churches, not by the state or school district, although he or she was required to have a teaching credential. Also signed parental permission was required.

This should solve some of the issues of those who claim that students are being indoctrinated in religion either at public expense, or against their families’ wishes.

Bill Schramm

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Fears over Bible instruction unfounded
Secular Coalition condemns Camp Verde Schools Bible class decision
Should Bible studies be part of public school curriculum?
Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek eighth graders can take Algebra I at Mingus Union
Letter: Let churches pay salary for high school Bible teacher

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News