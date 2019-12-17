Letter: Here’s how Bible class worked in North Carolina
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:49 a.m.
Editor:
Over 50 years ago I took a Bible class for credit in a public high school in North Carolina.
In deference to the First Amendment, the teacher was paid by a group of churches, not by the state or school district, although he or she was required to have a teaching credential. Also signed parental permission was required.
This should solve some of the issues of those who claim that students are being indoctrinated in religion either at public expense, or against their families’ wishes.
Bill Schramm
Cottonwood
