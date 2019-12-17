Letter: Yavapai Board of Supervisors obviously out of control

Editor:

Citing or relying on “precedent” as an argument for or against rezoning has been a long time no-no at Yavapai County BOS Meetings.

As per the County rules, each application must stand on its own merits. But, this is what Tom Thurman did at the rezoning hearing for the VOC Patel property when he said “there is certainly a precedent in the area for this type of development”

No other supervisor or county agent even flinched when he uttered those words. The Yavapai County BOS is out of control, ignoring their own rules.

Thomas Bonk

Rimrock