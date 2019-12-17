OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Yavapai Board of Supervisors obviously out of control

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:45 a.m.

Editor:

Citing or relying on “precedent” as an argument for or against rezoning has been a long time no-no at Yavapai County BOS Meetings.

As per the County rules, each application must stand on its own merits. But, this is what Tom Thurman did at the rezoning hearing for the VOC Patel property when he said “there is certainly a precedent in the area for this type of development”

No other supervisor or county agent even flinched when he uttered those words. The Yavapai County BOS is out of control, ignoring their own rules.

Thomas Bonk

Rimrock

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
Letter: Wildlife at threat with Spring Creek, Villa Bellaggio developments
County should not allow state to impede progress
County Supervisors to hear Verde Watershed Restoration Coalition work overview
Patel rezoning goes to county Aug. 21

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News