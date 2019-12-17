Liberty Leadership Academy to open in fall 2020

COTTONWOOD – Although Liberty Leadership Academy won’t open until fall 2020, the Cottonwood school already has its educational, operational and business plans firmly in place.

That’s what the program needed before the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools could sign off on the school’s charter, said Rachel Dubien, the program’s director and principal.

Tuesday, Liberty Leadership Academy – LLA – was approved for its K-8 charter, Dubien said.

In 2013, Dubien founded Liberty Performing Arts in Cottonwood. Both programs, she said, are based on the arts. Students will have a 50-minute performing arts class each day at the academy.

“They’ll also have performing arts enhanced with their academics,” she said. “Our goal is that when they go home, they don’t realize they’ve been learning.”

For example, students may act out a skip or performance on the Civil War as part of their history lessons. At the end of each quarter, students will participate in four large-scale performances that will be academic based. It’s that hands-on learning that appealed to former American Heritage Academy teacher Shelly Wilcoxson.

“I love that the focus of Liberty Leadership Academy will be performing arts. There is no other school in the Verde Valley that offers this focus,” said Wilcoxson, who expects to either teach or be a teacher’s aide at the school.

Wilcoxson also said that in the technology age, it’s important to keep children active in school.

“Many children are focused on social media and video games, instead of playing outside until dark like we did as children,” Wilcoxson said. “One way to help combat this now accepted norm is through performing arts.”

Liberty Leadership Academy will be a K-5 school for its first three years, although Dubien said that she plans to eventually offer grades 6-8.

Classes at Liberty Leadership “won’t go beyond 20 students,” Dubien said. The smaller class sizes are why Truly Blakely will send her daughter – currently homeschooled – to the academy.

“Smaller class sizes will help assure my daughter is being taught properly and not being lost in the shuffle,” Blakely said. “Liberty Leadership Academy is offering a smaller class size on top of higher academics. My daughter will not only be learning the basic core curriculum, she will be offered many classes in the performing arts such as ballet, tap, and acro (dance). Learning this way will help my daughter grow in confidence.”

According to the academy’s website, Liberty Leadership Academy plans to be in session from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with before-school, after-school opportunities available.

Visit libertyleadershipacademy.org or email rdubien@libertyleadershipacademy.org for more information. As charter schools are also public schools, attendance at Liberty Leadership Academy will be free.

