OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused in Cottonwood burglaries acquitted by jury

Benjamin Romero

Benjamin Romero

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 11:58 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — A man who has been in jail since July was acquitted Friday in a three-day jury trial on some of his pending charges.

Benjamin Romero, 41, is being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center. He’s been there since July 26 — the day he was arrested for being found in possession of stolen property, police allege.

Friday, he was transported to and from Yavapai County Superior Court, where he learned a jury acquitted him of charges of third-degree burglary/unlawful entry, theft-control property and possession of burglary tools.

He is still facing two other cases, and is headed for a jury trial in both. In one case, he faces two counts of third-degree burglary/unlawful entry, and in the other, he is charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor and manufacturing, controlling, selling or transporting a prohibited deadly weapon.

The charges stem largely from multiple burglaries that occurred in the Cottonwood area earlier this year.

In June, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen.

On July 26, Romero was arrested in connection with dozens of items taken from a Cottonwood music store. A few days later, Cottonwood Police announced they were bringing additional charges against Romero, who was still in custody, for a June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession.

Yavapai County Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman filed a supplemental report in August on Romero’s criminal-charge background, which includes at least one felony arrest and dates back to 1996 — the year Romero turned 18.

Wortman and Romero’s attorney, Jillian Bachman-Underhill, both presented evidence Friday to Judge Chris Kottke during Friday’s deliberations about aggravating circumstances, such as whether Romero had been wearing a mask during at least one of the alleged burglaries, as it related to enhancements and sentencing. However, when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict, none of the penalty discussion mattered.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man accused in Habitat, music store thefts has trial date
Man suspected in burglaries has bail set at $35,000
Police: Habitat items recovered in music store burglary investigation
Clarkdale couple believed responsible for string of area burglaries
Facing potential 635 years in prison, accused robber rejects plea deal of 20-62 years

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News