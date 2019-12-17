Man accused in Cottonwood burglaries acquitted by jury

CAMP VERDE — A man who has been in jail since July was acquitted Friday in a three-day jury trial on some of his pending charges.

Benjamin Romero, 41, is being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center. He’s been there since July 26 — the day he was arrested for being found in possession of stolen property, police allege.

Friday, he was transported to and from Yavapai County Superior Court, where he learned a jury acquitted him of charges of third-degree burglary/unlawful entry, theft-control property and possession of burglary tools.

He is still facing two other cases, and is headed for a jury trial in both. In one case, he faces two counts of third-degree burglary/unlawful entry, and in the other, he is charged with two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor and manufacturing, controlling, selling or transporting a prohibited deadly weapon.

The charges stem largely from multiple burglaries that occurred in the Cottonwood area earlier this year.

In June, Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity reported to police a burglary in which power tools, a generator and other hand tools were stolen.

On July 26, Romero was arrested in connection with dozens of items taken from a Cottonwood music store. A few days later, Cottonwood Police announced they were bringing additional charges against Romero, who was still in custody, for a June burglary of Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity after a generator taken from there was found in his possession.

Yavapai County Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman filed a supplemental report in August on Romero’s criminal-charge background, which includes at least one felony arrest and dates back to 1996 — the year Romero turned 18.

Wortman and Romero’s attorney, Jillian Bachman-Underhill, both presented evidence Friday to Judge Chris Kottke during Friday’s deliberations about aggravating circumstances, such as whether Romero had been wearing a mask during at least one of the alleged burglaries, as it related to enhancements and sentencing. However, when the jury returned with a not-guilty verdict, none of the penalty discussion mattered.