Spring Creek Ranch project on Thursday’s county P&Z agenda
COTTONWOOD — There’s only one item of new business on the agenda when the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday.
A rezoning application for a development known as Spring Creek Ranch is to be heard at the monthly meeting, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administrative Complex at Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue. Developer/owner Eric Borowsky and members of the Ryerson family are co-applicants for a large new planned area development, set to include more than 2,000 residential and vacation units on 282 acres off of State Route 89A between Oak Creek Valley Road and Page Springs Road.
A Nov. 12 Cornville Community Association meeting and a Dec. 6 required community input meeting drew out hundreds of interested local residents, with all who spoke at both events opposed to the scope of the Spring Creek Ranch project. The proposal includes approximately 1,900 manufactured home lots, 600 recreational vehicle pads, 400 rental units, including multiple apartment complexes and a 200-unit assisted living facility.
The developer for the nearby Villa Bellagio proposal, which is similarly large planned area development off of Waddell Road, has not yet hosted a require community input meeting. It isn’t clear when, or if, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission will hear that zoning change request.
The 10 zoning commission members vote as individuals whether to recommend approval or disapproval of the plan to the County Board of Supervisors, and can place conditions and add requirements. Presumably, the supervisors will vote on approval of the plan at their Jan. 15 meeting in Cottonwood, using Planning and Zoning recommendation.
Neither Planning and Zoning nor the supervisors are permitted to bring up water rights, as those are not considered at the county level.
