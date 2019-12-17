OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Spring Creek Ranch project on Thursday’s county P&Z agenda

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 12:07 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — There’s only one item of new business on the agenda when the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday.

A rezoning application for a development known as Spring Creek Ranch is to be heard at the monthly meeting, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administrative Complex at Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue. Developer/owner Eric Borowsky and members of the Ryerson family are co-applicants for a large new planned area development, set to include more than 2,000 residential and vacation units on 282 acres off of State Route 89A between Oak Creek Valley Road and Page Springs Road.

A Nov. 12 Cornville Community Association meeting and a Dec. 6 required community input meeting drew out hundreds of interested local residents, with all who spoke at both events opposed to the scope of the Spring Creek Ranch project. The proposal includes approximately 1,900 manufactured home lots, 600 recreational vehicle pads, 400 rental units, including multiple apartment complexes and a 200-unit assisted living facility.

The developer for the nearby Villa Bellagio proposal, which is similarly large planned area development off of Waddell Road, has not yet hosted a require community input meeting. It isn’t clear when, or if, the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission will hear that zoning change request.

The 10 zoning commission members vote as individuals whether to recommend approval or disapproval of the plan to the County Board of Supervisors, and can place conditions and add requirements. Presumably, the supervisors will vote on approval of the plan at their Jan. 15 meeting in Cottonwood, using Planning and Zoning recommendation.

Neither Planning and Zoning nor the supervisors are permitted to bring up water rights, as those are not considered at the county level.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meetings slated for development projects
County supervisors to consider Patel rezoning case on Nov. 20
County to consider rezoning for Rimrock shopping center
Patel hearing on Hilton Garden Inn delayed until November
Letter: New development: Dream or nightmare?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News