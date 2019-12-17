Weir named Region 5 CTE Administrator of Year

Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir has been named the 2019 Region 5 Career and Technical Education Administrator of the Year.

Weir accepted the award at the Dec. 4-7 National Association for Career and Technical Education’s CareerTech Vision conference in Anaheim, California.

One of five finalists for the National CTE Administrator of the Year award, Weir said the recognition “was good for VACTE, the Verde Valley and for Arizona to be in the top-5 of over 25,000 Arizona Career and Technical Education members and more than 4,000 administrators.”

Besides the awards, the conference also included workshops on career and technical education program standards, teaching tools and certifications, as well as business meetings in policies and legislation.

The conference, Weir also said, provided “great networking with other administrators on best practices for developing successful CTE programs.”

“I will be able to implement several of the topics I learned in the workshops on how to market our programs to the Generation X students, use new innovative equipment and teaching methods to share with my staff and our satellite CTE programs, help with the new Federal grant for Perkins for our satellite schools, up-and-coming legislative bills related to CTE nationwide,” Weir said.

Weir also said that he “spent a lot of time researching and commutating with possible new CTE program in law enforcement with a major emphasis on EMS and police dispatch,” as well as the tools and curriculum needed for advanced manufacturing and pre-engineering CTE programs.

Region 5 includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, as well as Palau, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa and Guam.

To learn more about CareerTech Vision, visit careertechvision.com.