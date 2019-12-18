Authorities investigate Sedona, VOC indecent exposure cases

Since August, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has received three similar reports of a man exposing his genitals to women in public areas.

The first, which the Courier reported on, reportedly occurred on Aug. 16 at the Chevron Station off Highway 69 and Kachina Place in Dewey.

The 20-year-old victim told YCSO deputies she was fueling her vehicle at the station when she saw a man at a gas pump across from her fully exposing himself. She said he made an effort to make eye contact with her so he could bring attention to his genitalia, according to a news release.

Then as she drove away, he made motions like he was masturbating before quickly getting in his vehicle – a large white SUV – and following her, she reported. She lost track of his vehicle after driving for several miles.

The woman described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-4 Caucasian or Hispanic man weighing 170 to 180 pounds with short dark hair and a light, “shadowed” beard.

SEDONA INCIDENT

The second instance reportedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21

A woman told authorities she saw a man masturbating his exposed genitals next to his vehicle as he stood at a Circle K gas pump on Highway 89A in Sedona, according to a YCSO news release.

The vehicle was simply described as older, white and “beat up,” according to a news release.

The woman did not report what she allegedly saw until the day after, said Dwight D’Evelyn with YCSO.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK INCIDENT

The most recent incident reportedly took place sometime after 3 p.m. on Oct. 28.

A woman told police she was walking to her car in the Kiwanis Park on Bell Rock Blvd in the Village of Oak Creek when she made eye contact with a man nearby who had his pants unbuttoned and genitals exposed.

The suspect was facing her and just “stood there,” making no effort to cover his genitals, D’Evelyn said. The man reportedly remained in the park for about 15 minutes before driving off. The victim waited until she arrived home before calling 911.

A detailed victim interview was conducted in early November. She described the suspect vehicle as a white Ford FX4 series pickup truck with four doors. She said the FX logo is red with the no. 4 being black.

The suspect was described as possibly Hispanic or “mixed race” with a “long” face. She said he had some facial hair, short dark hair. She estimated he was between 28 and 35 years old, stood about 5-foot-6, and weighed between 170 to 180 pounds. The victim considered him “chubby.”

This description was similar to the one given by the victim in the Sedona incident, D’Evelyn said.

“At this time, it has not been confirmed that the suspect in the August 2019 case is the same suspect in these newer incidents,” D’Evelyn said. “Law enforcement officials are obviously concerned at the brazen behavior.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle and/or suspect in any of these incidents is encouraged to call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or the Sedona Police Department at 928-282-3100. Tips may also be submitted to Yavapai Silent Witness by phone, 1-800-932-3232, or online, www.yavapaisw.com. If an arrest occurs involving a suspect in any of these incidents, the tipster becomes eligible for a cash reward.

And if anyone witnesses similar behavior as reported in these cases, D’Evelyn urges victims to call law enforcement immediately.

“In both of these newer cases, the victims delayed in calling law enforcement about the suspect’s actions, which greatly reduced the chances of his capture,” D’Evelyn said.

