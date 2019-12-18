DPS investigates pair of Verde Valley crashes
VERDE VALLEY — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has investigated two separate Verde Valley wrecks Tuesday, according to a news release.
At about 2:13 a.m., DPS investigated a single-vehicle, non-injury collision, in which a vehicle struck a northbound I-17 guardrail near the McGuireville overpass, near milepost 293, the release states. The vehicle was traveling southbound, and the sole occupant reached down for an object, swerved, and lost control, crossing the median and striking a guardrail along the northbound lanes.
Northbound traffic was diverted to the McGuireville /Cornville Road exit and then routed directly onto the northbound travel lanes of I-17, using the exit 293 onramp.
The interstate was re-opened at approximately 4:45 a.m.; southbound lanes were not affected. No injuries were reported and no impairment was involved.
At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, DPS investigated a three-vehicle collision that occurred along State Route 260, at Western Drive — in Verde Village. One of the vehicles was rolled onto its side. All involved parties — including drivers and their passengers — were treated for non life-threatening injuries, with four people transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, and were released the same date of the collision.
State Route 260 was re-opened about 8 p.m. Impairment was ruled not to be a factor in the collision; the release doesn’t mention if anyone involved was cited.
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Camp Verde says yes to Bible curriculum at high school
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- Misdemeanor call results in felony arrest
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: