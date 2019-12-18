OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 18
DPS investigates pair of Verde Valley crashes

The Arizona Department of Public Safety investigated two separate Verde Valley wrecks Tuesday, according to a news release. No injuries were reported and no impairment was involved. At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, four people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries from a three-vehicle collision at State Route 260 and Western Drive. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 12:34 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has investigated two separate Verde Valley wrecks Tuesday, according to a news release.

At about 2:13 a.m., DPS investigated a single-vehicle, non-injury collision, in which a vehicle struck a northbound I-17 guardrail near the McGuireville overpass, near milepost 293, the release states. The vehicle was traveling southbound, and the sole occupant reached down for an object, swerved, and lost control, crossing the median and striking a guardrail along the northbound lanes.

In Tuesday's three-vehicle crash at State Route 260 and Western Drive, all involved parties — including drivers and their passengers — were treated for non life-threatening injuries, with four people transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, and were released the same date of the collision. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Northbound traffic was diverted to the McGuireville /Cornville Road exit and then routed directly onto the northbound travel lanes of I-17, using the exit 293 onramp.

The interstate was re-opened at approximately 4:45 a.m.; southbound lanes were not affected. No injuries were reported and no impairment was involved.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, DPS investigated a three-vehicle collision that occurred along State Route 260, at Western Drive — in Verde Village. One of the vehicles was rolled onto its side. All involved parties — including drivers and their passengers — were treated for non life-threatening injuries, with four people transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, and were released the same date of the collision.

State Route 260 was re-opened about 8 p.m. Impairment was ruled not to be a factor in the collision; the release doesn’t mention if anyone involved was cited.

