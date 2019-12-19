Obituary: Alphonse F. Palmieri 1941-2019

Alphonse F. Palmieri entered the world on March 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York as the first child of Frank and Anna Palmieri. He passed peacefully on his own terms, December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his husband and best friend, John Armstrong.

Al left behind a sister, Joanne and her husband, Rocky, two nephews, Anthony and Michael (Michael’s wife Priscilla) and two nieces, Patti Gaydosz (Patti’s husband Mark) and Lori Motola. He will also be missed by his great niece, Jordan and four great nephews, Dylan, Michael, Jr., Alexander, and Antonio.



Al served as Mayor of Jerome for many years, ran a Bed and Breakfast, The Cottage Inn and the Curiosity Shop in town. He volunteered many hours to the Verde Valley Hospital. His many contributions to the city and people of Jerome is admired by all.

Al made an everlasting impression on Northern Arizona and will be missed by his many friends and family in Jerome, Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Cornville.



Rest In Peace with the Angels. Services Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 700 N. Gray Bill Rd. in Cottonwood with a reception to follow at Spook Hall in Jerome.

Information provided by survivors.