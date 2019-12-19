OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Alphonse F. Palmieri 1941-2019

Alphonse F. Palmieri

Alphonse F. Palmieri

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 10:36 a.m.

Alphonse F. Palmieri entered the world on March 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York as the first child of Frank and Anna Palmieri. He passed peacefully on his own terms, December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his husband and best friend, John Armstrong.

Al left behind a sister, Joanne and her husband, Rocky, two nephews, Anthony and Michael (Michael’s wife Priscilla) and two nieces, Patti Gaydosz (Patti’s husband Mark) and Lori Motola. He will also be missed by his great niece, Jordan and four great nephews, Dylan, Michael, Jr., Alexander, and Antonio.

Al served as Mayor of Jerome for many years, ran a Bed and Breakfast, The Cottage Inn and the Curiosity Shop in town. He volunteered many hours to the Verde Valley Hospital. His many contributions to the city and people of Jerome is admired by all.

Al made an everlasting impression on Northern Arizona and will be missed by his many friends and family in Jerome, Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Cornville.

Rest In Peace with the Angels. Services Friday, December 20th, 2019 at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 700 N. Gray Bill Rd. in Cottonwood with a reception to follow at Spook Hall in Jerome.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Anna Lee Chitwood
Obituary: John Robert Armstrong 1959-2016
Editorial: Jerome’s Al Palmieri wrote the book on kindness
Obituary: William B. Millard 1924-2019
Thank You, Mr. Palmieri

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News