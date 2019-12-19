Camp Verde wrestling takes sixth at Titan invite despite illnesses

Despite fielding a line up missing many starters due to illness, Camp Verde High wrestling took sixth at the Chandler Prep Titan Invite and won two championships.

Last Friday and Saturday the Cowboys traveled to Scottsdale Coronado for the Chandler Prep Titan Invite.

“I was proud of how the rest of the team stepped up to fill those spots,” CV head coach Larry Allred said. “First year wrestlers like (sophomore) Garrett Dulaney, (sophomore) Steven Bahe, (freshman) Jeremy Jones and (senior) Stephen Moore came through with valuable wins allowing the Cowboys to take sixth place out of 28 teams.”

Senior Benji Perez and junior Dade Woodard each won championships and went undefeated.

“The Cowboys two top performers, Benji Perez and Dade Woodard both went undefeated through the tournament dominating their opponents to achieve becoming tournament champions,” Allred said. “As coaches we are incredibly excited about how rapidly this young team is improving.”

Freshman Ethan Zepeda continued to impress and the Camp Verde girls both placed.

“Another great performance was from freshman Ethan Zepeda, who placed third defeating many upperclassman to find his way on to the metal stand,” Allred said. “We also had two of our girl wrestlers place in the tournament. (Junior) Frida Ramirez was runner up and (junior) Destiny Elio took fourth in the girls division.

Bahe finished in fifth place and Moore in sixth.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys head to the Mile High Wrestling Challenge, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Jan. 3 and 4.

CVMS wrestling shines

Camp Verde Middle School wrestling competed at the Thoroughbred Classic and six Cowboys made the medal stand, including champion Angel Casillas.

Carlos Acedo and Trinton Froust finished second, for CVMS, led by head coach Michael Casillas. Andrew King, Tylor Froust and Joey Dickey also placed.