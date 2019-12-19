OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde wrestling takes sixth at Titan invite despite illnesses

Camp Verde head coach Larry Allred, assistant coach Jacob Wolfe, Benji Perez and Dade Woodard. Photo courtesy Larry Allred

Camp Verde head coach Larry Allred, assistant coach Jacob Wolfe, Benji Perez and Dade Woodard. Photo courtesy Larry Allred

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 1:11 p.m.

photo

Camp Verde senior Benji Perez went undefeated at the Chandler Prep Titan Invite. Photo courtesy Larry Allred

Despite fielding a line up missing many starters due to illness, Camp Verde High wrestling took sixth at the Chandler Prep Titan Invite and won two championships.

Last Friday and Saturday the Cowboys traveled to Scottsdale Coronado for the Chandler Prep Titan Invite.

“I was proud of how the rest of the team stepped up to fill those spots,” CV head coach Larry Allred said. “First year wrestlers like (sophomore) Garrett Dulaney, (sophomore) Steven Bahe, (freshman) Jeremy Jones and (senior) Stephen Moore came through with valuable wins allowing the Cowboys to take sixth place out of 28 teams.” 

Senior Benji Perez and junior Dade Woodard each won championships and went undefeated.

“The Cowboys two top performers, Benji Perez and Dade Woodard both went undefeated through the tournament dominating their opponents to achieve becoming tournament champions,” Allred said. “As coaches we are incredibly excited about how rapidly this young team is improving.”

Freshman Ethan Zepeda continued to impress and the Camp Verde girls both placed.

“Another great performance was from freshman Ethan Zepeda, who placed third defeating many upperclassman to find his way on to the metal stand,” Allred said. “We also had two of our girl wrestlers place in the tournament. (Junior) Frida Ramirez was runner up and (junior) Destiny Elio took fourth in the girls division.

photo

Camp Verde junior Dade Woodard went undefeated at the Chandler Prep Titan Invite. Photo courtesy Larry Allred

Bahe finished in fifth place and Moore in sixth.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys head to the Mile High Wrestling Challenge, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Jan. 3 and 4.

CVMS wrestling shines

Camp Verde Middle School wrestling competed at the Thoroughbred Classic and six Cowboys made the medal stand, including champion Angel Casillas.

Carlos Acedo and Trinton Froust finished second, for CVMS, led by head coach Michael Casillas. Andrew King, Tylor Froust and Joey Dickey also placed. 

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde boys wrestling shines at Sectionals
New look Camp Verde High School wrestling off to solid start this year
Unbeaten Tinghitella leads CV at Firebird invite
Camp Verde wrestling finishes 4th at Joseph City
Tinghitella wins second straight state championship

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News