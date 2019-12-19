OFFERS
County seeks Jail District bond

This image shows the proposed design of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center on its chosen site south of Prescott Lakes Parkway. The white building indicates the first of four pods to be built. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 10:57 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Wednesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved three items related to building the county’s new jail in Prescott.

Supervisors voted to approve the consent agenda item that allows the county to seek reimbursement of capital and certain other expenditures related to the construction and equipping of the $70-million, property-tax-supported Yavapai County Prescott Criminal Justice Facility Project.

The Intergovernmental Agreement between Yavapai County and the Jail District means that money can be recovered from the proceeds of bonds to be issued by the County’s Jail District.

According to the County Supervisors’ agenda packet, the IGA would allow Yavapai County to seek reimbursement from the proceeds of the Jail District bond issuance to recover advanced construction related costs paid by the County for the Yavapai County Prescott Criminal Justice Facility Project.

Supervisors also approved a $40,465 Professional Services Agreement with Speedie and Associates for geotechnical, environmental, inspection and testing consultant services for Phase I of the Yavapai County Criminal Justice Center in Prescott.

Brandon Shoults, assistant director of facilities and capital improvements for Yavapai County, explained that an additional $500 cost to the original $39,965 estimate was needed because the county now “anticipate(s) drilling five to seven borings to depths of 20 to 30 feet below existing ground surface, or refusal, whichever comes first.”

Speedie and Associates, of Flagstaff, was one of four firms to bid on the project, according to the Supervisors’ Dec. 18 agenda packet, and “following extensive review of the Statements of Qualifications,” the county ranked the firms and selected Speedie and Associates.

