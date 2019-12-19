Letter: Trump is the best president this country has ever had
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 10:42 a.m.
Editor:
As for the Impeach Trump really, his is absolutely ridiculous a bunch of trumped-up charges on a very fine president continue to listen to the fake media and the fake Democrats lie to their teeth everyday propagandizing people to turn the wrong directions
Trump is the best president this country has ever had and will have and he will be re-elected in 2020
Jim Schuller
Cottonwood
