Majority of County Planning and Zoning commissioners recommend denial of Spring Creek Ranch

COTTONWOOD — Anne Bauer said Thursday she sees no benefit in a proposed mixed-use development in the Cornville area.

Fortunately for her and hundreds of other Verde Valley residents who voiced opposition this fall to

the proposed Spring Creek Ranch planned development, the majority of Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commissioners agree with Bauer and other opponents.

After seven hours of presentations, questions for the developer and about 30 public-input speakers, the Commission voted on its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, who will presumably hear the Spring Creek Ranch proposal at a January meeting. The Commission, minus District 3 Commissioner Mark Mumaw, who wasn’t at Thursday’s meeting due to illness, voted 5-4 in approval of Commissioner Curtis Linder’s motion to recommend denial of an application for a planned area development, or PAD, re-zoning.

The 282-acre project, most of which is on land owned by Eric Borowsky, currently retains the residential, two-acre-parcel-minimum RCU-2A zoning it’s held for decades. Borowsky’s Spring Creek Ranch proposal was to build 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility on property off of State Route 89A, near Page Springs Road.

“The critical habitat in the Spring Creek riparian area is a core issue to me,” Linder said, just before he made his motion. “Couple that with there having been no compromise on the density of homes, along with very little public support, and I have to vote no.”

Linder’s motion to recommend denial to the Board of Supervisors was seconded by Commissioner Bruce George. Robert Cothern, Sandra Marlin-Griffis and Michael Ellegood also voted for the denial; Kevin Osterman, Commission Chair Jim Stewart, Dale Famas and Jim Peterson voted against the motion.

The Commission is only an advisory board, so a 5-4 vote the other way, or any other non-unanimous tally, would merely be a sign of its level of approval of a project. All developers who go before Planning and Zoning are given a chance to have their re-zoning proposals heard by the Board of Supervisors.

The Borowsky’s presentation, which included a 10-minute break and was filled with questions from commissioners, took nearly three hours on its own, so the first residents to speak during public input waited until after noon to speak at a meeting that began at 9 a.m.

Planning Department Director David Williams said the phasing of the project would be driven by demand.

Lisa Borowsky, an attorney and Eric’s daughter, said the plan fits with the county’s comprehensive plan and the Verde Valley’s housing needs. She said the apartments would likely rent for between $1,000 and $1,200 per month, and the leasing fee discussed publicly for the 1,900 manufactured home pads would be $700 per month.

One commissioner said a letter from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, in which agency personnel called the Borowsky’s statement that the project would have no impact on the Spring Creek zone is “indefensible.” Lisa Borowsky said she and Eric have since met with representatives of that state agency, and those concerns were dealt with “easily.”

Hannah Grsicom of the Arizona Game and Fish Department later spoke, saying her agency’s issues with the proposed development are not codified yet, but the agency has discussed its concerns with the Borowskys.

Yavapai County Development Services received 245 letters from those opposed to the project, and only 15 in favor. Linder said he much appreciated those that took the time to write personal letters.

“I do appreciate individual letters being written, rather than simply signing a form letter,” Linder said.

The public input, which spanned about four hours and included a lunch break, included a wide range of objections and many redirections from the Commission, which wanted speakers to stay on topic or not repeat concerns already raised.

Speakers in favor

About four people signed up to speak in favor of the project. Tony Ontiveros, a local businessman, said many valley workers cannot afford the $200,000 or $300,000 homes in the area.

“My employees mean more to me than a handful of customers here today that I might not see again,” Ontiveros said.

A former Village of Oak Creek resident said he has moved to several different rental units before finally finding an affordable place to live again in the area.

Michael Cosgrove said he’s a 26-year Sedona resident who raised his family in the area. He said those 26 years have been “filled with nonstop complaining from Keep Sedona Beautiful about lack of affordable housing.” He pointed out that a local school district’s enrollment is about half of what it was 10 years ago, due largely to lack of affordable housing.

Several in the crowd laughed when one supporter of the plan said she believes the Borowskys are “not here to make a quick buck off of people.”

Speakers against the plan

Some were rewarded with applause; some, such as Cornville Community Association President Bev Jackson, were passionate and tearful while at the podium.

Ellegood drew applause from the audience for mentioning the Villa Bellagio proposal, which has not reached the Commission yet, nor has there been a community input meeting. He said even though the Commission cannot technically consider other proposals as it considers the Spring Creek Ranch proposal, he knows that it’s a similar-scope plan, and that amount of potential development is likely on the minds of several commissioners.

The Borowskys attempted to refute some of the numbers and conclusions drawn by local residents, such as Anne Emerson’s calculation Spring Creek Ranch would bring about 9,200 residents to Cornville. Eric Borowsky said there would only be about 3,000 residents, at most, and the total buildout might take as many as 15 years.

Lisa Borowsky said meetings with the Cornville Community Association resulted in no counterproposals; that no one had attempted to show that reducing the number of units, or even shrinking the project by 50 percent, would make a difference in any risks or adjustments needed.

She told the Verde Independent that meetings involving the CCA were so unproductive, there was no point in talking; the Borowskys and local residents were far apart, with no realistic alternative proposals suggested.

She also said initial discussions with the Arizona Department of Transportation, which will decide what road adjustments a developer must pay for, didn’t include any mention of creating an all-new access point along State Route 89A. That means Spring Creek Ranch Road, and perhaps Oak Creek Valley Road, would need to shoulder all new traffic.

Cameron Earnshaw pointed out that Spring Creek, which flows past the development area and into the 184-unit Oak Creek Valley Estates, into Oak Creek and through Cornville and beyond, is home to some species found very few other places.

“It’s really only about four miles long, but a spring-fed creek is a rare thing in Arizona,” Earnshaw said. “In 2014, the Bureau of Reclamation installed a four-foot fish barrier, separating species. This place is something special, to be reserved.”

Eric Borowsky said he was aware of the Gila Chub, and endangered fish, when he bought the property in 2004, and its limited presence in Arizona waters. He said he has worked well with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; all of the water and wastewater aspects of a development are subject to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality approval processes, once a development plan has local approval.

Going forward

Marlin-Griffis said if the Borowskys proceed with taking a proposal with only partial Planning and Zoning support to the Board of Supervisors, meeting with local residents and finding compromises might be essential. She and other commissioners seemed upset with the public for not producing more alternatives to help solve the valley’s housing crisis.

“You guys are on the same team,” Marlin-Griffis said, pointing at both the Borowskys and the loudest plan critics in that moment. “We need more teammate communication.”