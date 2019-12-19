Mingus Union wrestling shines at Husky Invitational

Mingus Union boys wrestling had four placers, including a champion, last weekend while the girls team continues to impress.

Last Friday and Saturday, the Division III Marauder boys finished ninth out of 24 teams at the Husky Invitational at Scottsdale Horizon

“Very tough tournament, a lot of D-I, D-II schools, a lot of big schools, some mix of D-III teams as well,” Mingus head coach Klint McKean said. “We had four placers, we had three finalists (senior) Keene Todacheene took first at 126, (sophomore) Isaac McKean at 132 took second, (senior) Ryan Griffin at 220 took second and Kai Miller at 120, who’s just a freshman, took fifth. It was a good tough tournament at the beginning of the year for us and kinda gets us ready for the Christmas break. Now we have some things we need to work on, study some tape, some video and we’re going to spend the next two weeks doing that up until Mile High on the third, we have both our girls and our guys competing at that.”

Todacheene has been dominant in his return to high school wrestling. Though he did almost lose in the Husky Invitational finals.

“Keene has just been pinning and pinning and pinning and his finals match was the most exciting finals match of the tournament at the Husky Invitational,” Klint McKean said. “He was just getting beat up, he was losing 13-1, close to being tech falled and he kept his head in it and with a dangerous like Keane, if you get out of position, he can put you on your back and pin you and that’s exactly what happened His opponent got into a bad position, got a little sloppy, Keene took advantage, put him right to his back and pinned him with just 15 seconds left in the match. He’s down 12 and now all of a sudden he’s winning and getting his hand raised.”

On the girls side, the Marauders hosted sectional rivals Winslow and Hopi on Wednesday afternoon.

“The girls did great,” Klint McKean said. “They all had quality matches, we had six of our ten wrestlers compete and they had matches against Hopi, Winslow and Chino Valley, which area all sectional teams, so they were able see who they have coming up and what they need to do to qualify for state.”

It was the Marauders’ first all girls home matches of the season.

“I think as a team we did really, really good and the girls pushed ourselves,” sophomore Aleana Cricks said. “I think I did okay but I think I have a lot to work on.”

Cricks has been a pleasant surprise this year.

“She has such desire and motivation,” Klint McKean said. “She came in with some friends that were on the swim team and that’s why she joined wrestling but now she’s really taken to it and she has a lot of potential. She has coaches and wrestlers from other teams coming up to her and saying ‘wow, we can’t believe you’re a first year wrestler.’ So I think she’s gonna do great this year and she’s got two more years after this, so she’s got a lot of potential.”

Cricks has been wrestling in the 130 weight class this year.

“I think it’s been really eye opening for me, not just as like a young woman in high school but like as a young woman in society and to be able to hold myself at the standard that I do in a room full of boys in a male dominated sport,” Cricks said.

Joining with swimming teammates has helped the transition.

“I think being able to bring the bond that I had with other teammates into a new sport has helped the transition and it’s like having my family move with me,” Cricks said.

UP NEXT

The Marauders, both teams, head to the Mile High Wrestling Challenge, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Jan. 3.