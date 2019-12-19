Obituary: Harlan Cleo Lusher 3/12/38 - 12/13/19

Harlan was born in Delevan to Bob and Mildred Lusher. Harlan and his sisters were raised on a farm in the town of Hopedale. In his elementary years, he attended a one-room school, later he attended and graduated from the Hopedale High School.

In his youth he worked on neighboring farms bailing hay, detasselling corn, plowing fields, and whatever else a farmer needed done.

Right after graduating from high school he was hired at Pioneer Seed Co., in Morton, from there he went to Caterpillar Tractor Company and then to LeToumals in Peoria, Illinois where he learned the machinist trade.

In 1960, he married Helen Risinger. After being married a few years, they decided to an adventure and move out west. First they settled in Prescott, Arizona, where he worked for a small machine shop.

Later they moved to Ventura, California. Harlan worked as a machinist for a company that made commercial oil well pumps and equipment. It was here that he became an accomplished machinist by doing all kinds of metal work.

They returned to Arizona where Harlan was employed by the Phoenix Cement Company as a machinist, later he became a mechanic for their heavy equipment. While working for the cement plant he created several tools for difficult jobs. He was gifted in seeing what it would take to create a tool for a particular job. He loved tool design and working with metal.

At home he had a shop in his backyard. He did many jobs for neighbors or for anyone who needed repair work done or a part made. Also, he repaired and made parts for bicycles, scooters, go-carts, skateboards, whatever the neighborhood kids needed.

For his granddaughters he made them glider swings out of maple for their American Girl Dolls. One other thing that was important to him was teaching his children and grandchildren safety of shooting. He sat up targets in the backyard for them to practice. It pleased him to watch how their skills would increase.

Harlan was a family man who enjoyed hiking, riding motorcycles, hunting and camping. He and his family spent many summers in Colorado doing all those thing. He especially liked taking his dirt bike on the challenging trails with Helen sitting on the back hanging on for dear life.

Harlan and his family are members of Verde Baptist Church in Cottonwood, Arizona. Harlan was active in the youth program, served on the church board, and served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen, his sons, Rick and wife Pam of Albuquerque NM, Rodney and wife Rebecca of Lawton, OK, daughter, Tracy and husband Wesley of Chino Valley, AZ. Sisters: Roberta Londerville (Al), Esther Holloway (John), of Hopedale and Lois Thompson (Jack) of Bartonville, and his six granddaughters: Rachel, Renee, Lauryn, Heather, Ashley, and Lindsay.

We as a family, will miss him, however God must have needed a machinist.

Information provided by survivors.