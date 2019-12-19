OFFERS
Dec. 19
Obituary: Sharon L. Rackov 1942 - 2019

Sharon L. Rackov

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 10:34 a.m.

Sharon was a resident of Verde Valley for the last 47 years.

Originally from Michigan, she is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph, her two sons, Alan and Gary and 4 grandchildren.

She worked as a real estate broker for many years before retiring to a life of attending yard sales and collecting oddities.

Sharon served the community in many ways. She taught at a Christian school, served Meals on Wheels and attended to the elderly.

She was an avid crossword solver and enjoyed decorating her yard to match her festive nature.

She loved God and her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed.

Information provided by survivors.

