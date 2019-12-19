OFFERS
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Dec. 19, 2019

By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 8:04 a.m.

Sometimes you get lucky … you sense that the ducks are about to takeoff, raise the camera to your eye, nail a focus and maybe you get the initiation of the flight … whilst the shutter is depressed and you are capturing 14 frames per second you get this 1/1250th of a second when both subjects are finished with the first beat of the wings which are forced down into the water and have not yet begun the second beat … the drake has his feet tucking up into flying position and the hen is just lifting them up after the forceful push out of the water sending droplets everywhere and transitioning into flight. The first beat of the wings and forceful push of their webbed feet is enough to propel them upwards about 6 to 10 feet and then they are out of here. Fun stuff!

Another great day and I know that I got a lot done … I skillfully bypassed the dining room with all the greeting cards waiting to be stuffed in the clear bags. Couldn’t think of a good reason to go in there. I know I have to do it, but I have enough done that it is not high priority … still it seems a likely job for the weekend.

Time to end the day … be back Monday morning and hope you have a wonderful day filled with beauty, good times with family and friends and a sense that although we are rather insignificant creatures in the overall scheme of things, we are important to each other and that is huge. Smile and share it with others … good days are here … and so are we.

Cheers

Ted

Whatever else you do or forbear;

Impose upon yourself the task of happiness;

And now and then abandon yourself

To the joy of laughter.

Max Ehrmann

More like this story

Right to left
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey April 5, 2017
By request
going vertical
Head on

