Big Band Jazz comes to Camp Verde for Almost New Year’s Eve

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation has announced that the annual Almost New Year’s Eve Big Band Jazz Concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m., at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.

Back by popular demand after their performance during the Valentine’s Day Concert will be the Uptown Big Band. The Uptown Big Band is a 14-piece vintage jazz orchestra that plays standards from the WWII Era, swing music from around the world and music from the Roaring 20s to the present day.

Two talented vocalists help the band lights up the evening with rhythm and pizzazz. The band musical influences include Michael Buble, Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Harry Connick, Jr., Frank Sinatra and Norah Jones. The Uptown Big Band has played at the Wrigley Mansion, the Arizona Biltmore, the Scottsdale Fairmont Princess, the Phoenix Ritz Carlton, Phoenix and Scottsdale Hyatt Regency, Tucson’s La Paloma and the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort.

The band has many very talented musician including Mike Vax on trumpet, Steve McAllister on trombone, and KJZZ radio host and saxophonist Lloyd Whitty

Lead vocalists will be Joy and Quin Gardner. Joy was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida. She received a scholarship in the Music Dance Theater Program at Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah. Following graduation, Joy was asked to join the Music faculty at BYU, teaching contemporary musical theater singing. She has also taught in the Musical Theater Department at the University of Florida, and Mesa Community College, and as the Drama Director at Heritage Academy High School.

Joy was signed as a lead singer for Holland America Cruise Lines. Joy is accompanied by husband Quin. Quin grew up in Mesa, Arizona. He later earned Bachelor and Master degrees at Brigham Young University, followed by a Doctorate in Medical Dentistry degree from the University of Florida.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a nonprofit performing arts organization.

Its mission is to support the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in presenting a rich array of culturally diverse arts programming for the Town of Camp Verde and North Central Arizona in order to educate, enlighten, enrich and entertain students, residents and patrons of all ages, while providing leadership and support to advance cultural/performing arts and nourish appreciation for various art forms in the community.

For additional information on the Foundation and to purchase tickets, visit their website at pecpaf.com or by email at pecpaf@pecpaf.com.