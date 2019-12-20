Brian Peterman featured this week at Bella Vita

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26-27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bella Vita Ristorante, singer/songwriter Brian Peterman brings his talents to the restaurant’s Gold Room.

Peterman is a seasoned professional who continues making his mark on the Sedona live music scene.

Peterman is an awesome crowd pleasure with a bountiful selection of songs from the 60’s and 70’s peppered with memorable original tunes.

Whether playing oldies or performing original music, Peterman is equally at home.

Make it a point to see Peterman perform live. A memorable evening is guaranteed for all.

On Saturday, Dec. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Dan Vega’s turn to entertain.

Vega is a consummate professional that has made his mark on the Sedona live -music scene.

He is gifted with a golden voice and virtuoso mastery over his guitar.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.