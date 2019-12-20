Cottonwood Main Stage to host country artist Jackson Taylor

Sunday, Jan. 12, Main Stage in Cottonwood presents country recording artist Jackson Taylor & The Sinners at 6 p.m. Since 2001, Jackson Taylor has been one of the most prolific songwriters and recording artists in any genre of music with over a dozen CD’s and multiple listings on Billboard’s Top 100 list. He personifies true independence without the help of record companies, management, booking agents, or publicists.

Born the youngest son to a migrant farm worker, Jackson spent his youth living the modern equivalent of Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”

With a background much more akin to Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, than his contemporaries, Jackson’s music reflects his adolescence of hard labor and poverty growing up working and living on fruit ranches in California, Washington, and Montana.

Jackson’s musical influence crosses many boundaries including old school country, outlaw country and Americana.

He has recorded with red dirt legend Jason Boland and Austin Texas legend Dale Watson. Jonny Two Bags, the lead guitarist of Southern California’s punk innovators and royalty, Social Distortion, as well as rockabilly troubadour Lucky Tubb and south Texas rockers, the Pear Rats.

He has shared the stage with everyone from Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Black Crowes to Willie Nelson and Billy Joe Shaver. Much of Jackson’s career early on was marred by excessive drugs, alcohol and violent outbursts, cementing his image as a wild and out of control artist.

These unfortunate activities led him to being blacklisted from many venues across the country and internationally. The last five years, Texas music’s baddest boy has made good, found his center, and was offered his place in Texas music history by recording a Live at Billy Bob’s CD/DVD in 2013, which would have been unthinkable just a few years before.

Jackson now lives in Denver with his wife, writing books, painting, and turning his manic energies into a constant flow of creativity.

He and his band The Sinners, continue to tour and put out records. And as the wild times fade into memory, Jackson Taylor is showing to be as resilient as he is prolific.



Presale tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com for $12. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. show. This is a 21 and over event.