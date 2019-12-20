Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit returns to Cottonwood Main Stage

Main Stage is leaving 2019 with some fun and amazing events. On Thursday, Dec. 26, the seventh annual Danny Rhodes Memorial Blues Summit takes place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Rhodes became a fixture in the local Northern Arizona music scene from 1996-2007, as well as touring the United States and taking his music to all corners of the country.

Danny is remembered for giving energetic live shows, showcasing his virtuosic guitar playing, his soulful voice and his unique songwriting style, taking his inspiration from the blues, funk, New Orleans jazz and 60’s-era rock music.

Sadly, Rhodes passed away on May 23, 2008. The blues summit invites friends and family members of Danny’s to get together to play music, celebrate and remember an amazing man. This is a 21-plus event and there is no cover.

Friday, Dec. 27, resident music man, DJ Johnny K, will play his last show of the year with a special night of funk and soul tunes called, “Winter Funk.”

For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. Johnny K will start the funk and soul at 9 p.m. and end go until 2 a.m. This is a 21 and over show with no cover.

They’re baaaack. Main Stage and the hostess with the mostest, Aimee V. Justice, present the “Turn Up The Heat Male Revue” on Saturday, Dec. 28 starting at 9 p.m. Aimee always brings the best looking guys from Phoenix for a night of sexy performances, debauchery and adult humor. The place will be steaming with three hot dancers and the wickedest of fun. Aimee keeps the night rolling with her energy and humor and the guys never disappoint. Get there early for a good seat because this is always a standing room only event. There is a $5 cover for those lucky enough to be 21 and over.

Main Stage closes out a very eventful year with their “New Year’s Eve Roaring 20’s Speakeasy Bash” with DJ ill.Ego. Come dressed in your best flapper dresses or gangster suits with a Fedora or Newsboy cap.



There will be drink specials all night, and a champagne toast and confetti drop at midnight. DJ ill.Ego will keep the dance floor packed all night with his mix of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



This New Year’s Eve party will be a night to remember. This is a 21 and over event with a $5 cover.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature dance classes with Dana De Luz starting at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays also feature dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. before karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Because of the holidays there will be no Tuesday night karaoke until Jan. 7 and no “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” until Jan. 8. Dance classes with Dana De Luz are also on hiatus until the beginning of 2020.



Main Stage, 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.