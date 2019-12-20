Full musical menu dished up at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events,

visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682

Musician: Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice Date: Thurs, Dec 26 Time: 6-10 PM Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Musician: Beatles Night w/ Tommy “Rocks” Date: Fri, Dec 27 Time: 7-10 PM

Tommy Rocks plays nothing but Beatles songs the last Friday of each month. You can sing along with Tommy to all your favorite Beatles tunes. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed thousands of shows throughout America. Known for decades as a guitarist and singer, in Arizona he is better known for his wildly popular Beatles shows, as well as his solo acoustic performances. He is also regarded as one of the top ukulele players in the state (Tommy made the cover story of Ukulele Magazine in the winter of 2018).

Musician: Saturday Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo Date: Sat, Dec 28 Time: 3:30-6 PM

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies, and soulful rhythms.

Musician: Saffire Date: Sat, Dec 28 Time: 7-10 PM

Authentic Rock ‘n Roll by Sedona’s best trio, Saffire. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock ‘n Roll, with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Headed by life long musician Gina Machovina, who brings a mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes. Terry Brennan on percussion is a forceful and dynamic player. Al Hinojoza, bassist, completes this trio.

Musician: Gioia Quisumbing Date: Sun, Dec 29 Time: 6-9 PM

Jersey girl Gioia Quisumbing performs solo. Gioia moved to Sedona five years ago from New Jersey and has impressed audiences with her powerful vocals. Gioia frequently performs locally with her duos, Sugar Moon and Out West.

Musician: Karl Jones Date: Mon, Dec 30 Time: 6-9 PM

Irish tunes by Karl Jones. Jones is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Dublin, Ireland based in Sedona. Jones began as a locally raised and educated Dublin artist, playing & recording at Temple Lane Studios with Mixed Up World as lead singer and guitarist. Many years of gigs on both sides of the pond led to RTE, Late Late Show appearances in Ireland and the recording of the popularly acclaimed Irish Folk record, “Dublin Soul” (Live, 2008) recorded by Dan Swan and Tim Jessup in Sedona. The modest success of Dublin Soul led to Jones becoming “the most downloaded Indie Irish acoustic Folk artist in Arizona” (Rhapsody) with 1916 being his most popular album to date.

Musician: Cattywampus Date: Tues, Dec 31 Time: 8 PM -12 AM

Celebrate New Years Eve with pop and rock with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure. Cattywampus, featuring Jerome musician Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard), will be performing a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs. For more information visit christyfisher.com

