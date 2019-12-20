Gypsy jazz and blues weekend at Sound Bites Grill

This weekend gives way to Motown, Blues and Rock & Roll as the Mother Road Trio takes the Sound Bites Grill Stage Friday, Dec. 27, and the Blues Review Band on Saturday, Dec 28.

Both bands perform from 7-10 p.m.

Mother Road Trio based in Flagstaff Arizona, brings a mix of melody and music with a Motown Vibe, Rock & Roll, R & B, jazz, swinging into original ballads. The gypsy in them comes out in their wonderful original music.

The Mother Road Trio’ style is a diverse as Route 66 itself. The band embodies the quirky and free-wheeling spirit of this mighty highway. Band members include Mike Shiner who is an upright Bass Bombardier and vocal powerhouse.

Mike is a Berklee School of Music graduate. He holds down a fat bottom bass groove for the rest of the band to vibe too.

Larry Czarnecki is a virtuoso guitar player bringing the band and infectious rhythm. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive stage capers.

Sammy McRae plays the sweet harmonica and also brings to the band a soulful voice. Sammy is a quick-witted showman and has been a Blues Ambassador in the Southwest for over 20 years.

Mother Road Trio will return to Sound Bites Grill stage to excite the crowd to dancing.

There is a $10 cover to be in the show room where the band performs. The venue serves their entire dinner menu in there.

Saturday night, Dec. 28, 7 to 10 p.m., the Bluesman Mike and the Blues Review Band will be performing. This band has a passion for blues that you will love.

The band does original and covers from some of the most popular blues artists of our time, such as Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Otis Redding and Coco Montoya. Whether or not one counts Jimi Hendrix (“Red House”) as a blues artist is a matter of one’s personal definition of the genre.

The Blues Review Band was formed out of Bluesman Mike’s passion for the Blues.

In the Year 2007 he decided to go back to his roots by spending his birthday gift on a bass guitar and soon started jamming with co-founder Doug Hill, and started performing all over the Phoenix area.

The Band was re-formed, now Bluesman Mike & The Blues Review Band has their 1st CD out ” Blues for The Road” w/ hit single “I Love Money” written by Bluesman Mike. Members are Bluesman Mike on Bass , Vocals ,& Harp, Sugar Bear, on Lead Guitar & Vocals, Bobby Nealy, on Keyboards, and Steve Loecher on Drums….We Do The Blue!

The Blues Review band is based out of the Phoenix Scottsdale area and performs all over the state.

There is a $10 Cover to sit in the part of the restaurant where they perform. You will definitely want to wear some dancing shoes.

They will be a good teaser for the Blues happening on New Year’s Eve at Sound Bites Grill with Carvin Jones performing.

Sunday Night is local artist Robin Miller who will be performing on the baby grand from 5-8 p.m. Robin is a fan favorite with his own Pandora station and over 20 albums.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona.

The venue is open for lunch and dinner daily at 11:30 a.m.

For more info 928-282-2713 or SoundBitesGrill.com