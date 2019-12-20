Jordan Ross is El Valle Artist of the Month

Jordan Ross has been selected as the December Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

“I am compelled to rescue those damaged, rusty and discarded objects wherever they may be found. The narrative of my art is driven by my intuition which combines disparate elements and transforms their mundane and rejected lives into surprising artistic identities,” Ross said.

She usually uses substrates of wood and adds rusty metal, film, paper, acrylics and other found objects as they present themselves. Anything has potential and experimentation is the name of her game. Recognizing possibilities in all things allows her to nurture her penchant for both collecting and creating.

Rather than coming up with a theme and searching for elements to help create it, she lets the items themselves determine what they want to become, adding and subtracting as appropriate. “As the artist, I nudge them to breathe new life and speak with a new voice.”

Her juried art is at Cartwheels Gallery, Cottonwood, Made in Clarkdale, Clarkdale, Az. and Jerome Artists Co-Op in Jerome. Past showings include Sedona Arts Center, Honolulu Country Club, Hart Gallery in Cottonwood, Artists Market in Sedona and at a variety of venues in Colorado.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org or attend their next meeting on Jan at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Guests are always welcome.