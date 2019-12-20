Ken Rowe Gallery says ‘Bring It On’ in 2020

When you mention the New Year, it seems like everyone has the same response: “Can you BELIEVE it’s [insert year here]?!”

Sedona’s Rowe Fine Art Gallery, takes a different approach. 2020? Bring it on! That’s the title of the gallery’s first show of the year, which happens Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring It On ushers in 2020 with a collection of new art from our award-winning painters, sculptors and jewelers.

Some of the gallery’s Sedona-based artists will be at the show, including sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe.

This year, we’re excited to announce Ken’s new series of bronze sculptures featuring baby Gambel’s quail. These pint-sized bronzes fit into any space, whether you’re an art lover with a large collection, an apartment-dweller just starting out, or a professional looking to add a touch of sophistication (and a taste of the outdoors) to your office.

The first of these sculptures, Cheep Talk, is available now. The sculpture, only 3.75 inches tall and 4.5 inches wide, features two chicks having a thoughtful exchange on a piece of barbed wire.

Aside from Ken’s new series, 2020 is going to be an exciting year for Rowe Fine Art Gallery. In March, the gallery will celebrates its 10th anniversary. Stay tuned for an announcement about the gallery’s March 6 show, which will feature an appearance by a very “wild” friend.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists including Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Liam Herbert, Jennifer Inge, Kim Kori, Sue Krzyston, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, John Poon, John Rasberry, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull, Gabor Svagrik and Joshua Tobey.

The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.