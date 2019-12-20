‘Portraits’ featuring Adalia Tara among top jazz albums for 2019

A jazz album by local Sedona talent titled Portraits featuring Adalia Tara has been named to a short list of top jazz albums for 2019 by Karl Ackermann of All About Jazz, the leading jazz music website in the world which reaches over 500,000 visitors per month.

Ackermannis a contributor for NPR, published with the New York Times, and more than 300 of his essays and interviews have appeared in All About Jazz, Chicago Jazz Magazine and The New York Jazz Record.

The band, Portraits Jazz Project, which features Adalia Tara was born in a coffeehouse in uptown Sedona in the summer of 2016.

An impromptu coming together of local Sedona jazz talent behind the powerful vocals of Adalia attracted a following that overwhelmed the capacity of the small venue by the second show. Performing thereafter at larger local venues, resorts, and vineyards, the band was soon featured in the L’Auberge Summer Concert Series.

On the album Adalia is accompanied by David Vincent Mills on keyboards, Fitzhugh Jenkins on guitar, Mark Rownd on drums, and Zac Carson on bass. The album was mixed by Blake Vadasy.

Songs recorded include classic standards such as At Last, Autumn Leaves, and Summertime, a creative interpretation of George Harrison’s While My Guitar Gently Weeps, and an emotional and intimate live performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. According to Karl Ackermann’s review, “Tara’s reading of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah is the strongest since that of Jeff Buckley.”

The record release concert last summer at the Creative Life Center in Sedona attracted a full house, and video of the concert is available at the band’s website PortraitsTheBand.com.

The album is available on all major platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon. Album reviews by jazz critics and links to All About Jazz - “Top Albums for 2019” are also available at the band’s website.