Reds offers live music Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve

Here we are with Christmas here and New Year’s around the corner -- and what better way to round out the holiday season than listening to great live music?

From Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve Reds Sedona Grill features five local musical acts sure to brighten up your Holiday Cheer.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, from 3 to 8 p.m., David Vincent Mills performs.

Mills is a very talented keyboardist and composer with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers he can refer to at any time.

He has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

On Thursday, Dec. 26 from 6 to p.m. Reds features singer/songwriter Andrew Daniel Cates, a Tucson, Arizona transplant now calling Sedona his home.

Cates brings to life songs of the Southwest and creates a healing vibe with good time songs; sappy love songs and heart-felt ballads of truth all about love, life and good times, raising the vibe one song at a time.

Through his healing journey, Andrew has found music to be that … healing.

He now writes unattached to any specific genre but considers his sound as “Desert Country,” breaking barriers by being true to the spirit and the soul.

On Friday, Dec. 27 it’s the fabulous Patrick Ki on the Ukulele and guitar.

Ki is one of Sedona’s foremost musicians and recording artist. He is a true virtuoso and is often joined on stage by some of Sedona’s best musicians, including Susannah martin and other luminaries.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

On Sunday, Dec. 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. 14-year-old singer/songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona performs.

This young lady has written more than 30 original songs and plays multiple instruments including the acoustic guitar, piano, violin, ukulele and electric guitar.

She performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to name just a few.