Sedona Vedic Center celebrates Indian Christmas at Sedona Hub

One of the biggest religious celebrations worldwide is Christmas, the birthday of Jesus. Although little is known about his personal life; what he looked like, height, weight, color of hair or eyes, exact date and year of birth also unknown, and what happened to him between the years of 12 and age 30, there have been some ancient manuscripts found, including some found in Tibet and India, that could possibly shed some light on some of these questions.

That is the subject matter of a film that will be shown on Christmas day at the Sedona Center of Vedic Culture. The film made by Edward T. Martin, is called Jesus In India. With approximately 24 million people of India (2.3% of the population) making up the Christian followers of India, it is India’s third largest religion, after Hinduism and Islam. India - the land of dharma, yogis, mystics, avatars, and holy places - is believed by some to have hosted a part of Jesus’ life during those “missing years.”

Although to date no one can state with certainty whether or not the stories of Jesus’ sojourn to India are true, writers as diverse as Reverend C.R. Potter and Edgar Cayce, both writing from a Christian perspective, and Faber-Kaiser, writing from a Muslim point of view, assert that Jesus went to India during the missing 18 years of his life.

In 1997, the well-known spiritual author, Elizabeth Clare Prophet, published a book on this subject matter, entitled The Lost Years. Much earlier in 1894, a Russian doctor/scholar Nicolas Notovitch, published a book called “The Unknown Life Of Christ.” Notovitch journeyed extensively throughout Afganistan, India, and Tibet, and while in Tibet found ancient manuscripts depicting what he believed were histories of Jesus life in India.

The Dec. 25 (Wednesday) event is from 1-5 p.m., beginning with kirtan (the call and response form of ancient sacred mantras accompanied by music), followed by a short discussion on “Avatars, Mystics, and Saints, followed by a vegetarian feast served to all. After the feast will be the showing of Martin’s 80-minute film Jesus In India.

A suggested admission donation of $10 is requested. The event will be held at a performing arts venue called the Sedona Hub, 525 Posse Grounds Road in Sedona. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 928-399-0123.