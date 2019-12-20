Sedona VegFest 2020 celebrates plant-based diet

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Jan. 18-19, Healthy World Sedona will present the 4th annual Sedona VegFest, a celebration of the whole-food, plant-based diet and lifestyle.

Held at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, located at 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona, this event will feature presentations by leading national experts, cooking demonstrations, exhibitors and whole-food, plant-based lunches, all within a fun, festive atmosphere.

With a mission of protecting the environment while improving human health and animal welfare, Healthy World Sedona is striving to make VegFest a Zero Waste Event as defined by the Sustainability Alliance AZ.

Research indicates that many of the most dreaded and deadly health conditions, including Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and Alzheimer’s, may be prevented or even reversed through dietary changes.

From an environmental standpoint, dietary choices have a greater impact on Earth’s climate than cars and other forms of transportation. Sedona VegFest 2020 will highlight surprising facts such as these by showcasing an impressive line-up of renowned medical, environmental and animal rights experts who specialize in plant-based nutrition.

Attendees will learn how easy it can be to adopt a lifestyle that may yield remarkable, positive benefits for their own health, animal welfare and the environment.

The first presentation of VegFest will be delivered by Dr. Michael Greger, a physician, internationally recognized speaker and author of the New York Times bestselling book, How Not to Die.

As a licensed general practitioner specializing in clinical nutrition and a founding member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Greger has written and lectured extensively on important public health issues related to nutrition.

Dr. Greger publishes his latest nutritional research and guidance at his site, https://nutritionfacts.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Other VegFest speakers will include Doug Lisle, PhD, Colleen Patrick-Goudreau and Kip Andersen. Dr. Lisle is the founder of Esteem Dynamics, a revolutionary new approach to human psychology and wellbeing. Additionally, he is the author of The Pleasure Trap: Mastering the Hidden Force that Undermines Health and Happiness, a popular book that offers insights and solutions to the factors that make humans susceptible to poor dietary and lifestyle choices. Dr. Lisle currently serves as the Director of Research for the True North Health Center and a psychologist for the McDougall Wellness Program.

Colleen Patrick-Goudreau is a recognized expert and thought leader on the culinary, social, practical and ethical aspects of a vegan lifestyle. Driven by her dedication to compassionate living, Colleen is an award-winning author of seven books about veganism, including the bestselling The Joy of Vegan Baking.

She is also the beloved host of “Food for Thought,” an inspirational podcast that has been voted Favorite Podcast by readers of VegNews magazine for several consecutive years. Through her frequent speaking, writing and political action engagements, Colleen is committed to improving the wellbeing of animals and humans alike.

Kip Andersen co-directed and was featured in the renowned documentaries “Cowspiracy” and “What the Health.” Andersen is the founder of A.U.M. Films and Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on creating films and media that promote thrivability, compassion and harmony for all life.

In addition to enlightening presentations, Sedona VegFest 2020 will feature cooking demonstrations by award-winning chef Jason Wyrick and vegan culinary instructors Chris Kalinich, Jodi Paige and Linda Voorhis. Attendees will be able to experience the joys of WFPB eating first-hand with delicious lunches on both days of the festival. Lunch tickets may be purchased in the SPAC lobby for $12.50 per day.

To further encourage attendees on their plant-based journeys, an exhibit area will feature intriguing products, services and information supportive of the WFPB lifestyle.

In keeping with Healthy World Sedona’s mission of improving the environment, Sedona VegFest strives to be a Zero Waste Event. This requires at least 90 percent of the waste generated to be diverted from the landfill. To achieve this ambitious goal, Sedona VegFest will equip attendees with reusable tote bags in which to store samples and items purchased.

All plates, cups and utensils provided at the event will be reusable or locally recyclable, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable beverage containers. Sedona VegFest will also support the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau’s “Straw Free Sedona” initiative by declining to provide single-use plastic straws.

Tickets for Sedona VegFest 2020 are $25 for one day or $35 for both days for students, and $40 for one day or $60 for both days for general admission.

Children aged 12 and under may enter for free with a paid adult.

Tickets will be available for sale at the door. To purchase tickets in advance and learn more about this festive, informative and inspirational event, visit https://healthyworldsedona.com/vegfest2020.

About Healthy World Sedona:

Healthy World Sedona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Sedona, Ariz. As an affiliate member of PlantPure Nation and an organization certified by WFPB.org, it espouses personal health and wellbeing, the humane treatment of animals, and the recovery and preservation of our natural environment through a diet and lifestyle based on whole foods from non-animal sources.

Further information about Healthy World Sedona is available at www.HealthyWorldSedona.com or by writing to info@healthyworldsedona.com.

Mary Helsaple Artist Statement



“Whether jungle, desert, water or sky, how we engage with nature is paramount to understanding our world responsibilities. My artistic efforts go towards creating detailed, poignant wildlife art that inspires others to respect and understand this vital relationship with the natural world.”

My goal is to tell a story that connects people to nature. My premise when I begin is: Where and how do humans fit into this environment. What niche do humans fill, and who shares it with us. We engage nature every day, and I wonder; is it a culture clash or a can it be a symbiotic relationship?

My inspiration for this year’s VegFest poster focuses on how important it is to think broadly and act responsibly. We do not exist alone – anywhere. Everything we do, has far reaching impact. Our very existence depends on how we maintain and care for the whole environment. The air, water, earth, and seeds, come from sources maintained by plants, birds, insects and animals. We do tremendous disservice if we ignore or leave them out of the sustainability equation.

Mary Helsaple was raised in California, an avid birdwatcher, a national exhibiting watercolor artist who moved to the Southwest from Colorado in 2008. Helsaple’s watercolors are large works on paper, done in the ‘narrative style’ with finely detailed images of plants birds, animals, and insects which merge into natural familiar surroundings or exotic natural environments.



Helsaple has been published in American Artist, Watercolor Magazine, Southwest Art, USA Today, Variety and Time Magazine. Awarded - Colorado’s Governor’s Award in the Arts in 2000 – and Girl Scouts Wagon Wheel Council – Women of Distinction Award 2000, and instrumental with Imagination Celebration Programs for several decades. Recipient of several NEA art grant recipient and featured artist in the CRAYOLA, Binney & Smith; Art Education Curriculum Guide for teachers - Artist in Residence at Rocky Mtn. National Park – and Sapelo Island National State Park in Georgia. Collaborated on television programs that receiving 4 -National Television Emmys Awards for nature and wildlife documentaries and several National Education Awards.

Since 1996, her collection of paintings; Natures Network has traveled across the USA in art educational and environmental exhibitions like; Environmental Impact and Art of the Rainforest and Arts for the Parks with curator David J. Wagner LLC. Helsaple’s work has also exhibited the Smithsonian’s Exhibition Tropical Rainforest exhibition at the Denver Museum of Science in Colorado.



Currently; Mary is one of 22 Artists on exhibit nationally in ‘Environmental Impact’ through 2021. See https://www.davidjwagnerllc.com/Environmental_Impact-Sequel.html In Fall of 2019 Mary is teaching watercolor and drawing for Yavapai College using her book the “Physics of Watercolor”.