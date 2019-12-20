Steakhouse89 rocks in the New Year with Green Light Dance Band

It’s a green light “go” for Sedona’s own Green Light Dance Band this New Year’s Eve at Steakhouse89 in West Sedona.

Considered to be Northern Arizona’s No. 1 original Classic Rock dance band, Green Light is ready to play their hearts out Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight and beyond in the “Club 89” room of the restaurant.

Lead by local songwriters Chicky Brooklyn and Tommy Acosta, this awesome band of musicians features the legendary Robin Miller on lead guitar; acclaimed saxophonist and keyboardist Eric Williams on keys and sax; journeyman drummer Dan Turner on drums; with Tommy on bass/vocals and Chicky on vocals and rhythm guitar.

Together, this powerhouse assemblage of musicians put on a powerful and mesmerizing show, playing only original songs written by the band -- tunes their loyal following know by heart and sing along with.

The songs are harmonious gems that capture human emotions, loves and losses, shining with creative movements that get people up and dancing, smiling and moving to the thumping beats of the band’s percussive performance.

The band is also known for their extended jams, featuring the virtuoso performances of Miller on guitar and Williams. When these guys take off everyone goes for the ride.

“The Club 89 section of the restaurant has a great stage and dance floor,” Tommy said. “The last few times we played there were awesome. The gigs were sold out and everyone had a fantastic time.”

For Chicky, it’s all about playing with the band.

“I love playing with Robin, Dan, Eric and Tommy,” Chicky said. “We have a chemistry few other bands have. I could play all night and into the next day with these guys and I would never get tired. I am proud and humbled to be playing with such talented and fun-to-perform-with musicians whom I also consider friends.”

Complimentary shuttle service is available.

There is no cover charge.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 S.R. 89A, Sedona.