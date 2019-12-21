48 graduates complete Yavapai nursing program

The letters R.N. and the achievement they denote soon will be affixed to the names of 48 men and women who graduated from the Yavapai College Nursing program this semester.

The future nurses gathered Dec. 13 for a traditional nursing pinning ceremony at the YC Performing Arts Center on the Prescott campus. There, they and their loved ones jubilantly celebrated an educational milestone requiring perseverance, dedication and the unwavering support of family and friends.

The nursing graduates also celebrated with a lamp lighting and recitation of the Florence Nightingale pledge. In the pledge, the graduates commit to “be loyal to my work and devoted towards the welfare of those committed to my care.”

In her congratulatory remarks, Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine described the graduates as “the cream of the crop” and said, “I hope that one day one of you will be taking care of me.”

Rhine also urged the future nurses to pay attention to their own health and wellbeing. “Caregivers often neglect themselves because of the loving nature of their hearts to help others first. It’s only when you are at your best that you can perform at the highest levels and give your best to others.”

Dr. Barbara Durham, nursing faculty guest speaker for the pinning ceremony, welcomed the graduates to the nursing profession while reminding them their education doesn’t end with a degree. Rather, a nurse’s skills are honed with each patient cared for, she said, adding, “The wisdom you will gain from years of clinical practice will be profound.”

Along with embracing lifelong learning, Durham urged graduates to be confident when they land their first job. “Your first steps as a registered nurse will be baby steps... You may even look over your shoulder for a nursing instructor – and we won’t be there. But, you’ve got this,” she said.

Durham said she was honored to have been along for the graduates’ educational journeys. “In my heart, I know your future nursing endeavors are destined for greatness.”

Following are the Fall 2019 YC Nursing Program graduates: Jennie Aldridge, Erin Archer, Yesenia Ayala Flores, Sierrah Baker, Anjerrica Bard, Charmaine Benallie, Tracy Bosick, Samantha Boyd, Tigone Cain, Derek Casper, Justin Durham, Shantel Fawcett, Jessica Fitzgerald, Trina Talolo Fortner, Dean Futrell, Nicole Goldberger, Maria Gonzalez Solorio, Michelle Hernandez, Stacy Hill, Anna Maria Kaufman, Maria Kircher, Ann LeMmon, Flor Long, Katie Marmolejo, Samanta Miller, Karen Namanny, Ronald Nashert, Mirian M. Nelson, Kirsten Nodzon, Maria Ortiz, Becky Paloutzian, Emma Parsons, Nicole Pleasant, Erin Reed, Courtney Rezzonico, Tori Rezzonico, Jazmyn Rodarte, Vanessa Rodriguez, Wendy Simmons, Jessica Skvarek, Lauren Smith, Kelsey Swope, Joanna Timlick, Peter Trevino, Desiree Vivar, Chanell Watt, Ashlee Willer, Irina Wren.