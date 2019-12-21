Arizona Spirit flies high at nationals

Arizona Spirit Cheerleading from Flip City Gym shined at the The American Grand Championships in Las Vegas last weekend, sending three teams and winning two national championships.

Arizona Spirit sent three teams, their mini team, ages eight and under, their junior team, which is 14 and younger and their seniors, 18 and under.

The junior team, the T Birds won a national championship. As did Arizona Spirit’s senior team, the Blue Angels.

“It was amazing,” said Flip City owner Shelly Altman. “We almost swept the event, our seniors won, our juniors won and then our minis lost by .1. It was a huge victory for us. There was teams representing the entire United States, they came from all over for this event, it was a two-day affair, so it was a huge competition.”

The minis, the Supersonics, finished second, being slightly edged out by Hollywood from Spirit Athletics, 94.6759-94.5069.

The T Birds rallied on the second day to take home the title.

“On the first day they had a major build fall, meaning half of their pyramid fell to the ground,” Altman said. “It was a huge upset and they came back the next day, they did a stellar routine. So their scoring went up so high that we were able to actually beat the team that was beating us. So that was an unexpected surprise.”

The All-Star Cheer competition was held at The Mirage.

“It’s super comparable to what you would see on ESPN at a cheer competition but it’s a gigantic ball room venue, all the big stadium lights and seating,” Altman said. “It’s a huge production for them. They competed two minute and 30 second routine that they’ve been work on. Our season started back in May, so they’ve been doing these routines since May. This was their first competition out and they totally did amazing.”

This year Arizona Spirit features uniforms reminiscent of Captain Marvel, a Marvel super hero who served in the U.S. Air Force.

“We stood out a lot,” Altman said. “We got a lot of compliments, the judges just absolutely loved us. The way that the event was designed, it looked like the stage was meant for us almost, but they did incredible and these kids, some of them it was their first year on T Birds, it was their first ever cheering. So it was amazing that they did so well.”

Arizona Spirit’s competition season just started. They’ll go to smaller events with a trip to Phoenix up next in January.

The season culminates with The Summit in May for the world championship. The T Birds have already gotten a bid.

“So our goal in all of these smaller national competitions and invitationals is to get to The Summit, which is basically the world championships,” Altman said. We compete there every year It’s in Florida and that’ll be coming up the second week of May, so right now T Birds is the only team that’s gotten a bid to that event so far but we’re trying to get our seniors there as well.”

Flip City is located in Cottonwood. In addition to cheerleading, the gym also offers gymnastics, tumbling, pre-school and hosting parties. Their website is flipcitygym.org.

“You can enroll in classes at any time,” Altman said. “We take kids anytime of the year, anytime of the month. For cheerleading though we always start in May. Our team placements are in May. Everybody makes the team, you don’t have to have any experience, any skill level, boys and girls of all ages are welcome.”