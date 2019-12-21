Camp Verde boys basketball rolls into Christmas break

Despite being banged up, Camp Verde High boys basketball closed out the semester on a high note.

The Cowboys (8-3, 1-0 Central) opened region play with a 73-23 win at North Pointe Prep.

“We played pretty well,” CV head coach Daniel Wall said. “It was kind of a lopsided win but our kids competed with a lot of energy and shot the ball pretty well from the threes, worked on a lot of stuff, which is really neat and they did a good job of that and defended pretty well too.”

The Cowboys closed out the semester with the Round Valley Roundball Shootout at Round Valley and North Pointe trip. CV went 3-2 at the Round Valley Roundball Shootout.

After they opened the tournament with a 70-40 loss to 3A Holbrook, the finished it with a 49-39 loss to Holbrook a couple days later.

“It’s been a good semester,” Wall said. “We’ve had some nice, tough, close losses that have taught us some things and we’ve won some big games too. The Round Valley tournament was really good for us to play against some tough competition and the kids certainly grow a lot playing against those kids. So that was a neat benefit for us.”

Camp Verde’s winning record has come despite players being hurt.

“We’re really banged up right now, so that’s good that we have a little bit of a break to get everybody healthy,” Wall said. “Nothing super major, just kind of the aches and pains that come with a season.”

On Thursday Wall said the Cowboys will have a break until Thursday.

“We’ve got six days off before our next official practice but we’ll probably do a couple open gyms within there just to get the kids running around a little bit and then we’ll have the Yvonne Johnson tournament and then we’ll take a few extra days off at the back end of that and then go back into practice right after New Year’s, get ready for Phoenix Country Day,” Wall said.

Many players have impressed Wall this year, like sophomore guard/forward Jose Salas-Zorrilla and sophomore point guard Cristoph Castro.

“There’s been quite a few Chino’s been playing extremely tough for us lately,” Wall said about Salas-Zorrilla. “His decision making’s excellent, sharing the ball well, he’s defending, doing a great job. Another one who’s really stepped up is Cristoph Castro, coming off the bench for us just gives us a ton of energy and is really jumping into that role and is performing really well.”

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament starting on Friday when they host Pinon at 9:30 a.m. at the high school. They will play two games on Friday and two on Saturday at either CVHS or Camp Verde Middle School.

“We got a good group of teams coming out,” Wall said. “So we’re looking at Parker’s coming back, who was in the championship against us last year and Chino (Valley), who beat us early in the year is coming out, so those’ll be two really good ones It should be a fun, competitive weekend.”