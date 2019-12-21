Camp Verde girls basketball heads into Christmas break on high note

Camp Verde High girls basketball closed out the semester and their seven game stretch away from home with a dominant victory.

The Cowboys (10-2, 1-0 Central) beat North Pointe Prep 61-17 on the road on Tuesday even though they left a couple All-Region caliber players at home.

“For us it went great, we beat them pretty easily,” said CV head coach Mark Showers on Thursday after practice. “We actually left two of our kids at home, (sophomore guard) Shelly Warfield and (senior center) Jacy Finley, it’s finals week and we had to make sure everything was good to go. The kids played hard.”

Senior point guard Tanna Decker, senior guard Amanda Lozanilla and sophomore small forward Daijah Thompson scored in double figures.

The Round Valley Roundball Shootout at Round Valley and the North Pointe trip closed out a successful semester for the Cowboys, who won most games in blow out fashion.

They wrapped up the Round Valley Roundball Shootout with a 57-42 win over Show Low and a 65-54 triumph against Lakeside Blue Ridge.

“Oh it’s been good,” Showers said about the semester. “We’ve gotten better, the kids are playing hard, they’re playing with enthusiasm. The Round Valley Tournament really helped us out. The kids kinda started out flat in the tournament and ended up playing well at the end and got two bigs wins against Show Low and Blue Ridge. The kids are coming around in terms of execution and their intensity level.

Sophomore point guard Addy Herrera-Caballero and senior shooting guard Lauren Ontiveros have impressed Showers this semester.

“I’ve been pretty excited about Addy Caballero, she’s been working really hard,” Showers said. “She’s a sophomore kid playing behind Tanna as a point guard and she’s getting better and better, so I’m pretty excited about her Lauren Ontiveros played a heck of a game against Show Low. She really stepped up her game in the tournament, so that was good to see.”

The Cowboys have been able to stay injury free.

“We’ve had the sniffles and a little bit of cough here and there but so far, knock on wood, we haven’t had any injuries that are really hurting us,” Showers said.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament starting on Friday when they host Chino Valley at 11 a.m. at the high school. They will play two games on Friday and two on Saturday at either CVHS, Camp Verde Middle School or the Camp Verde Community Center.

“We’re hoping that it’s pretty competitive,” Showers said. “For us that tournament is a good bridge from this semester to the next semester. So that’s why we put the tournament in in the first place and it gives us four good games right in the middle of the Christmas break, so if we get that out of it, then it helps us out.”