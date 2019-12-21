Camp Verde High School student of the month

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde High School senior Justin Ritzenthaler is the school’s Kiwanis Student of the Month for December. Ritzenthaler has a 3.9 GPA and is ranked fourth in his class.

Ritzenthaler has been involved in varsity basketball and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years. He also holds two part-time jobs. Ritzenthaler’s goal is to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and major in aerospace engineering and aviation. Ritzenthaler would like to be a pilot as well as an engineer.