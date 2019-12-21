Camp Verde High School student of the month
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 2:34 p.m.
CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde High School senior Justin Ritzenthaler is the school’s Kiwanis Student of the Month for December. Ritzenthaler has a 3.9 GPA and is ranked fourth in his class.
Ritzenthaler has been involved in varsity basketball and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years. He also holds two part-time jobs. Ritzenthaler’s goal is to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and major in aerospace engineering and aviation. Ritzenthaler would like to be a pilot as well as an engineer.
Most Read
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- Editorial: City learns to never play poker with a pro
- Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Police: Woman flees Walmart, changes clothes, but still picks up felony charge
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: