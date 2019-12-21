Camp Verde, Mingus do not appeal football placements but Sedona Red Rock does

Mingus Union and Camp Verde High football will remain in their conference but Sedona Red Rock appealed its spot.

The Marauders were placed in the 4A and the Cowboys in the 2A in the 2020 AIA realignments for football and decided not appeal. However Sedona Red Rock will try to move down to 1A from 2A.

While the other sports are placed in the six conferences based on enrollment with 6A being the biggest, football’s initial placement was done based on their Maxpreps rankings. If Sedona’s move is approved, they would move into 8-man football and end their rivalry with Camp Verde, at least on the gridiron.

The Scorpions went 2-8 in 2019. Sedona Red Rock remained in 2A in other sports but Camp Verde moved up to 3A.

Chino Valley, which was placed in 3A, also hopes to move down. In other sports the Cougars are in the 3A North Central and with an enrollment of 776, the biggest school in their region. The went 2-9 in 2-19 but are in the 2A in soccer whereas Sedona Red Rock plays in 3A in soccer.

There were 18 schools that appealed their placements. All of them except for Scottsdale Coronado, hoping to move up to 3A from 2A and Tuba City, also wanting to move to 3A, desired to move down.

The final conference placements will be announced on Jan. 22.