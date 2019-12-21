Carmen Howard to leave Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — For three years, Carmen Howard has served Camp Verde as its community development director.

But Pueblo County, Colorado made Howard an offer she couldn’t refuse.

On Jan. 6, Howard will become Pueblo County’s director of community development and planning.

According to Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers, Howard has “brought a lot of professionalism to the department that’s been a huge benefit to the town.”

“Carmen is well-respected by her colleagues and by the developers who work with her,” Ayers said. “From the standpoint of economic development, I can’t understate the mutual benefits that our two departments have enjoyed since she’s been here.”

Town Manager Russ Martin said Wednesday that Camp Verde’s loss is Colorado’s gain.

“Carmen has been instrumental in everything that’s been happening in community development,” Martin said. “Finding someone to continue in her footsteps, that’s going to be a challenge. But it’s a good opportunity for someone.”

Howard pointed to several similarities between where she’s been and where she’s headed.



“A lot of what goes on here translates to Pueblo County, such as agricultural, historical districts, mining history,” she said. “Here, we have the Verde River. In Pueblo County, the Arkansas River runs through.”

One sizeable difference, literally, is population. Pueblo County is smaller than Yavapai County, with a population of 166,475 as of the 2017 census, compared to Yavapai County’s 228,168 residents as of 2017.

But the change of venue wasn’t an easy decision, Howard said.

“I love town staff. They’re awesome. It’s a super place. There’s a lot of great stuff going on here,” Howard said. “But I feel good with where the department is headed as I’m leaving. We turned around the perception of community development to a place where you’re encouraged to do something. We always say, ‘Let’s figure out a way to do it.’”

In his role on Camp Verde’s planning and zoning commission, Greg Blue said that Howard “worked well with developers, helping them achieve their goals.”

“She really did an outstanding job,” Blue said.

The Town of Camp Verde has begun its search to find Howard’s replacement, Martin said.

“My hope is to find Carmen’s replacement by early February,” he said.

Howard’s last official day with Camp Verde is Jan. 3.

