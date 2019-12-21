County approves permit for Rimrock well

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors decided that the Montezuma Rimrock Water Company can use one of its on-site wells to provide water for its customers.

With the County Supervisors’ 3-to-2 vote to approve the permit application, Montezuma Rimrock Water Company can use the well as a backup to the company’s primary well.

The well approved for use Wednesday is located on a 0.22-acre lot in Lake Montezuma Estates, approximately 200 feet west of the intersection of Bentley Drive and Tiemann Lane in Rimrock.

Yavapai County Development Services Director Dave Williams said that it’s common for a commercial well to be located in a residential neighborhood.

The well will serve the Montezuma Rimrock Water Company system in an R1L-10 (residential: single family limited, 10,000 minimum sq. ft. lot) zoning district.

Privacy and security

Montezuma Rimrock Owner and President Patsy Olsen was also granted a waiver of solid screening around the well, and will install a slatted chain link fence with gate for both privacy and security purposes. Olsen will also have Italian cypress trees planted on the property.

As part of the process to apply for a permit to use the well, known as Well No. 4, Olsen wrote a letter of intent on June 24 to her customers and other residents within a 300 feet radius of the site of the well.

The purpose of the well, Olsen wrote, is to “secure an adequate water supply for Montezuma Rimrock Water Company.”

“This also provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the past 30 years,” Olsen wrote.

County Supervisors added a stipulation Wednesday that other than pressure tanks, the property may have no storage tanks.

“If you want to beautify the property, that’s up to you,” District 2 Supervisor Tom Thurman told Olsen. “We just don’t want a giant tank there. I’m trying to stop the big commercial look.”

