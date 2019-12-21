Former Flagstaff council member running for Arizona’s District 1 Congressional seat

FLAGSTAFF — Eva Putzova is running for the Democratic nomination for Arizona’s U.S. House District 1 seat, currently held by fellow Democrat Tom O’Halleran.

Putzova grew up in Slovakia, became a U.S. citizen in 2007, and was elected to the Flagstaff City Council in 2014. She led two successful campaigns that raised Flagstaff’s minimum wage to $15.50 per hour.

Putzova would be the first immigrant in Congress from Arizona.

In 2015, she received an Arizona Woman of Vision Award from the Arizona Women’s Conference. In 2017, she received the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Coconino County Democratic Party for demonstrating democratic values in her service to the community.

She spent 14 years as a Northern Arizona University employee and is now employed as a National Communications and Technology Director for Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

As a policymaker, Putzova said she will champion Medicare for All, a fully publicly funded pre-K through college education, a complete immigration overhaul, and meaningful climate action through proposals like the Green New Deal.

She is an advocate for Indigenous, women’s, and workers’ rights and rights of all people facing discrimination and oppression. She will also raise a voice against the never-ending wars that cost thousands of lives and bankrupt our economy.

Putzova has pledged to not take any money from corporate or trade association PACs, nor federally registered lobbyists.