Former Flagstaff council member running for Arizona’s District 1 Congressional seat
FLAGSTAFF — Eva Putzova is running for the Democratic nomination for Arizona’s U.S. House District 1 seat, currently held by fellow Democrat Tom O’Halleran.
Putzova grew up in Slovakia, became a U.S. citizen in 2007, and was elected to the Flagstaff City Council in 2014. She led two successful campaigns that raised Flagstaff’s minimum wage to $15.50 per hour.
Putzova would be the first immigrant in Congress from Arizona.
In 2015, she received an Arizona Woman of Vision Award from the Arizona Women’s Conference. In 2017, she received the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Coconino County Democratic Party for demonstrating democratic values in her service to the community.
She spent 14 years as a Northern Arizona University employee and is now employed as a National Communications and Technology Director for Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.
As a policymaker, Putzova said she will champion Medicare for All, a fully publicly funded pre-K through college education, a complete immigration overhaul, and meaningful climate action through proposals like the Green New Deal.
She is an advocate for Indigenous, women’s, and workers’ rights and rights of all people facing discrimination and oppression. She will also raise a voice against the never-ending wars that cost thousands of lives and bankrupt our economy.
Putzova has pledged to not take any money from corporate or trade association PACs, nor federally registered lobbyists.
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- Editorial: City learns to never play poker with a pro
- Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Police: Woman flees Walmart, changes clothes, but still picks up felony charge
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: