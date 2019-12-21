OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 21
Letter: Trump just the latest in long line of political liars

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 2:17 p.m.

Editor:

President Trump has been labeled ‘Liar-in-chief’.’ I would like to see examples that rise to the level of any of the following:

‘If you like your doctor, you can keep him/her’. ‘If you like your health-care plan, you can keep it’. ‘Households will save $2,500 a year under the ACA’. ‘The attack on Benghazi, which killed our Ambassador and three other Americans was spontaneous and the result of a video’ and, by the way, ‘We could do nothing to save them’. ‘We traded five high-ranking terrorists for Bergdahl, because we don’t leave one of our own behind’, refer to Benghazi.

I just received an e-mail from Rep Kirkpatrick. She stated neither she or ANY of her colleagues went to Washington to impeach the President. Reference Rep Talib’s public statement that she was going to Washington to impeach the “-.” I believe you can find similar statements by other 2018 electees.

If you want to ‘Impeach the Liar’ you best make a long list, because every politician holding office is a ‘LIAR’.

Ron Luce

Cottonwood

