Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  50.0° weather icon
New Verizon store to be built on Woody’s site

The former Woody’s gas station at 875 S. Main St.will be the home to Cottonwood’s newest Verizona stre. VVN/Jason Brooks

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 2:47 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A Verizon store in Cottonwood will be moving right across the street as soon as a major need is completed: a building.

Monday, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved the design for a new structure at the same location where the now-closed Woody’s gas station sits at 875 S. Main St.

The station has been closed for several years — long enough that there are no longer any gas tanks underground. Peter Krahenbuhl, vice president of development for Simon Commercial Real Estate, came to Monday’s meeting to go over the design and timeline for a new store to be leased by The Cellular Connection, a chain that sells Verizon wireless products.

Once the new store is constructed, TCC will move across the street from the building it’s leasing now, in a small shopping center at 960 S. Main.

The new building will feature the Verizon logo. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Robert Hart focused on the appearance of the building, suggesting a light beige would help the building blend better with the South Main neighborhood.

The gas pump-area roof and the small restroom building on site will be demolished. Krahenbuhl described a process Woody’s will pay for, with aid from a state penny-tax program, that will force toxins out of the ground and ignite them, in order to help decontaminate the site.

