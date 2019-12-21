New Verizon store to be built on Woody’s site
COTTONWOOD — A Verizon store in Cottonwood will be moving right across the street as soon as a major need is completed: a building.
Monday, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved the design for a new structure at the same location where the now-closed Woody’s gas station sits at 875 S. Main St.
The station has been closed for several years — long enough that there are no longer any gas tanks underground. Peter Krahenbuhl, vice president of development for Simon Commercial Real Estate, came to Monday’s meeting to go over the design and timeline for a new store to be leased by The Cellular Connection, a chain that sells Verizon wireless products.
Once the new store is constructed, TCC will move across the street from the building it’s leasing now, in a small shopping center at 960 S. Main.
The new building will feature the Verizon logo. Planning and Zoning Commissioner Robert Hart focused on the appearance of the building, suggesting a light beige would help the building blend better with the South Main neighborhood.
The gas pump-area roof and the small restroom building on site will be demolished. Krahenbuhl described a process Woody’s will pay for, with aid from a state penny-tax program, that will force toxins out of the ground and ignite them, in order to help decontaminate the site.
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- Editorial: City learns to never play poker with a pro
- Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Police: Woman flees Walmart, changes clothes, but still picks up felony charge
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: