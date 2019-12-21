Old rec center set to become brew pub

COTTONWOOD — The sounds of various work crews hammering, removing and gathering lumber and other materials were in the air on a recent weekday in a building that was built as a church.

Bob Conlin hopes that in the summer of 2020, the building at building at 791 N. Main St. will be filled with the sounds of brew pub customers and their families enjoying a day or a night out with good company and locally made beverages.

Conlin’s planned brew pub in the building, which as constructed as a church in 1928 and which has also been used as a car dealership, recreation center and a thrift store, finally started to materialize recently. After months of dealing with historic preservation issues, a construction-zone fence was put up around the building Dec. 6, and crews have started to remove and clean up as a major remodel gets moving.

“There were 10 proposal packets pulled in late 2013 when the city decided to sell the building,” Conlin said. “I was the only one to complete the packet and turn it in.”

Conlin paid about $150,000 for the property in 2014. As he has continued to grow his main business, Bobby D’s BBQ in Jerome, Conlin has been moving through many financial and regulatory processes to get to the point where significant work on the historic building can begin.

His design for the brew pub was reviewed and approved by the Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission about a year ago, and Conlin was issued a conditional use permit. The city installed a water line underneath Main Street, along with a new fire hydrant, in June of this year.

Meanwhile, Conlin worked with the State Historic Preservation Office to get plans approved, followed by submitting plans to the city for building permits.

Now, the real work begins.

In addition to statutory and historic-designation requirements, Conlin has been encouraged by the city and those interested in the Old Town appearance to do all he can to keep the building looking like it’s part of the neighborhood. That’s why he plans to maintain as much of the building’s early-era appearance as he can — including recreating the church bell tower that is not currently a feature.

“We found this large church bell, made in 1898 in a foundry back east,” Conlin said, smiling and pointing to bell that looks to be about four feet tall, in a wooden shipping crate. “We’re really excited to restore this place as much as we can, and have it be a place families can go to in Old Town. We want this to be a community gathering place.”

The building sits just to the southeast of the former civic center, now known as the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse — another structure built before World War II — which the city recently remodeled to rent out to the public.

Conlin pointed out there are real challenges to remodeling the building. He pointed to a couple of places in the upstairs main room, where the sanctuary of the church was located, such as the sides of an arch being different heights.

“Dealing with buildings constructed before modern code, that’s not easy,” he said.

There also is an enclosure that looks to once have been a baptistery on the second floor, which was a dance studio when the building was a rec center. Conlin plans to extend the back part of the second floor out above the garage to create a large kitchen.

The rest of the upper floor will be a large open gathering area, with open trusses making the ceiling seem higher.

The garage, added to the building later, featured a hoist used to pull engines when a car dealership was there, and will be home to tanks used as part of the beermaking process. The largest ground-floor room — which has an oversized doorway used as the entrance to a car showroom — will include the main bar.

There is a ton to do, ranging from HVAC to construction of the bell tower. The building needs major upgrades to all its systems, though Conlin said the foundation, main walls and roof are in good shape.

Parking will be arranged through the city; the dirt lot behind the building extends behind the Community Clubhouse, basketball courts and city offices. Conlin said he’s thankful to the Cottonwood Council and staff for their support, along with Lynn and Pete Goehring, Debra Conlin, Suehiko Ono, Julian Wrubel, Chris Vernosky, Dana Skornik, Bill Jackson, staff at Straightline Construction, his staff at Bobby D’s BBQ and OneAZ Credit Union.

“Some folks don’t realize how much specialized help it takes to accomplish this scale of redevelopment,” Conlin said.

Conlin said progress on construction and dates associated with next summer’s planned opening can be found on the pub’s Facebook page, “Belfry Brewpub.”