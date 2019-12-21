‘Orphan Train’ presentation rolls into Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — The Arizona Humanities Council has funded a four-city tour of the multi-media program “Riders on the Orphan Train – Foundlings on the Frontier in January and February.

Public libraries in Cottonwood, Tucson, Safford and Lake Havasu City are the selected sites. The Cottonwood Public Library will be a host library at noon, Jan. 25.

The one-hour multi-media program “Riders on the Orphan Train” combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with archival photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading from the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train,” by award-winning author Alison Moore.

Especially featured will be a recounting of the Clifton, Arizona controversy.

In 1904 a group of 21 Irish Catholic children came to Clifton from the New York Foundling Hospital and the ensuring confrontation over stewardship of these children became a state and national controversy that went to the Arizona Supreme Court.

This incident in racial and class conflict is a poignant illustration of the cultural disparities between the East Coast and the developing West at the turn of the last century. A non-fiction book, “The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction” by Linda Gordon and published by Harvard University Press chronicles this event.

Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history.

The general public and local historians are invited to attend. The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St. For more information, call 928-634-7559.