Scott Ellis is new Cottonwood Community Development director

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin interviewed two finalists this week for the vacant Community Development director position, and selected one: interim director of the department and longtime planner with the city, Scott Ellis.

City of Scottsdale senior planner Brian Kulina was also interviewed as a finalist. A third finalist was selected by Cottonwood staff, but the name was later withdrawn by the applicant.

Ellis is a longtime city employee and an Arizona native. He enrolled in Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV.

Kulina is an Arizona State University alum. He worked with the city of Buckeye as an associate planner for five years before heading to Flagstaff for six years, where he was planning development manager, before heading south again to Scottsdale — which has a population of more than 220,000 — in 2018.

His degree from ASU is a bachelor’s of science in city/urban, community and regional planning.

The position of community development director became open when Berrin Nejad left in September. She had come back to Arizona from Kansas to take the position after longtime city Community Development Director George Gehlert retired in 2013

The salary range for the position is $73,000 to $108,000. City policy governs salary increases for transfers or promotions within city staff, with a 10-percent increase or the bottom of the range.

Eleven Cottonwood employees have base annual salaries of at least $100,000.