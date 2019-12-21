OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Scott Ellis is new Cottonwood Community Development director

Scott Ellis

Scott Ellis

Originally Published: December 21, 2019 1:43 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin interviewed two finalists this week for the vacant Community Development director position, and selected one: interim director of the department and longtime planner with the city, Scott Ellis.

City of Scottsdale senior planner Brian Kulina was also interviewed as a finalist. A third finalist was selected by Cottonwood staff, but the name was later withdrawn by the applicant.

Ellis is a longtime city employee and an Arizona native. He enrolled in Verde Valley Leadership Class XIV.

Kulina is an Arizona State University alum. He worked with the city of Buckeye as an associate planner for five years before heading to Flagstaff for six years, where he was planning development manager, before heading south again to Scottsdale — which has a population of more than 220,000 — in 2018.

His degree from ASU is a bachelor’s of science in city/urban, community and regional planning.

The position of community development director became open when Berrin Nejad left in September. She had come back to Arizona from Kansas to take the position after longtime city Community Development Director George Gehlert retired in 2013

The salary range for the position is $73,000 to $108,000. City policy governs salary increases for transfers or promotions within city staff, with a 10-percent increase or the bottom of the range.

Eleven Cottonwood employees have base annual salaries of at least $100,000.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood still seeks community development director applicants
City approves contract with new city manager Ron Corbin
Cottonwood announces finalists for city manager
Cottonwood announces Ron Corbin as top candidate for city manager
Choice now down to three for Camp Verde Town Manager

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News