Sat, Dec. 21
Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball falls to Deer Valley

Mingus senior Tristan Wright scores during the Marauders’ 47-32 loss to Glendale Deer Valley on Friday night at home. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus senior Tristan Wright scores during the Marauders' 47-32 loss to Glendale Deer Valley on Friday night at home. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 1:56 p.m.

Mingus Union boys basketball closed out the calendar year with its fourth straight loss.

The Marauders (3-12, 0-1 Grand Canyon) fell 47-32 at home to Glendale Deer Valley on Friday at home.

On Monday the Marauders lost 64-54 at Prescott and on Tuesday they fell to Phoenix Moon Valley 76-48.

Mingus Union returns to action on Jan. 7 when they travel to Bradshaw Mountain. Their next home game is Jan. 10 against Coconino.

Mingus girls soccer wins third straight

Mingus Union girls soccer rallied to take their third straight victory.

The Marauders (3-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) came back to beat Gilbert Mesquite 2-1 on the road on Monday.

Senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow scored the equalizer with senior midfielder/forward Marli Urueta getting the assist. Then Behlow scored the game winner.

The Marauders’ next game is Jan. 7 against Chandler Seton Catholic Prep at home at 5 p.m.

Mingus boys soccer drops first game

Mingus Union boys soccer suffered its first loss on Friday night at Scottsdale Saguaro.

The Marauders (2-1) fell 3-0 to close out the calendar year.

Up next for the Marauders Buckeye Youngker at home on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.

Marauder girls hoops loses a pair of road games

Mingus Union girls basketball lost 66-20 at Glendale Deer Valley on Friday on the road to drop their sixth straight.

The Marauders (0-6, 0-2 Grand Canyon) also fell 42-37 at Prescott on Monday.

Mingus Union next travels to the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Friday. Their next home game is Jan. 10 against Coconino.

