Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball falls to Deer Valley
Mingus Union boys basketball closed out the calendar year with its fourth straight loss.
The Marauders (3-12, 0-1 Grand Canyon) fell 47-32 at home to Glendale Deer Valley on Friday at home.
On Monday the Marauders lost 64-54 at Prescott and on Tuesday they fell to Phoenix Moon Valley 76-48.
Mingus Union returns to action on Jan. 7 when they travel to Bradshaw Mountain. Their next home game is Jan. 10 against Coconino.
Mingus girls soccer wins third straight
Mingus Union girls soccer rallied to take their third straight victory.
The Marauders (3-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) came back to beat Gilbert Mesquite 2-1 on the road on Monday.
Senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow scored the equalizer with senior midfielder/forward Marli Urueta getting the assist. Then Behlow scored the game winner.
The Marauders’ next game is Jan. 7 against Chandler Seton Catholic Prep at home at 5 p.m.
Mingus boys soccer drops first game
Mingus Union boys soccer suffered its first loss on Friday night at Scottsdale Saguaro.
The Marauders (2-1) fell 3-0 to close out the calendar year.
Up next for the Marauders Buckeye Youngker at home on Jan. 9 at 5 p.m.
Marauder girls hoops loses a pair of road games
Mingus Union girls basketball lost 66-20 at Glendale Deer Valley on Friday on the road to drop their sixth straight.
The Marauders (0-6, 0-2 Grand Canyon) also fell 42-37 at Prescott on Monday.
Mingus Union next travels to the Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Friday. Their next home game is Jan. 10 against Coconino.
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Kidnapping suspect arrested at I-17 rest stop
- Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
- $500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
- Editorial: City learns to never play poker with a pro
- Haunted Group buys Mile High Grill; to expand Bocce with ‘bar strata’
- Obituary: Daniel Franklyn Lewis III 1989-2019
- Police: Woman flees Walmart, changes clothes, but still picks up felony charge
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man with bat, hammer
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Winter storm leads to road closures, plow activity
- Driver in good condition following mountainside crash in Jerome
- 'Nobody Is Above the Law' rallies set for Cottonwood, Sedona
- Rescue effort successful as flood water rises around campers
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Cornville man beaten with bat, hammer dies Wednesday morning
- Cornville resident accused of beating man to death with bat, hammer
- Fraud suspect arrested at Walmart
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: